Doorstep delivery of passports for South African citizens abroad

Home Affairs introduces courier doorstep delivery of passports to South Africans abroad from 1 November, with 24 - 72 hour turnaround and fees between US$30 (approximately R520) and US$60 (approximately R1,041). South Africans living abroad can soon have their passports delivered to their door. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber announced the new courier service at an event in The Hague, where the department launched a dedicated service centre designed to cut passport application waiting times from up to 18 months to just weeks.

According to TimesLIVE, the new delivery option removes the need for applicants to return to an office simply to collect their documents, offering greater convenience and reducing travel for many South African nationals overseas. What will the doorstep delivery service offer? The courier delivery will provide a faster way to receive passports once issued. Turnaround times for delivery are expected to range from 24 to 72 hours. The service will be chargeable, with fees set between US$30 (approximately R520) and US$60 (approximately R1,041) depending on the specifics of the delivery option chosen. Where will the service be available initially? Initially the doorstep delivery option will be offered at the department’s existing service centres located in 18 cities around the world. The roll-out is staged: the department plans to introduce the service to this comparatively small overseas population first so it can refine procedures and resolve any operational or security issues before a broader launch. How will the rollout be managed? Minister Schreiber described the initial phase as a sandbox environment. By testing the system with a limited overseas cohort, the department intends to perfect the process and confirm that deliveries can be made smoothly and securely. Only after those checks will the option of doorstep delivery be extended more widely. Will the option be available to South Africans at home? Yes. The minister said that once the department is confident the service is operating correctly for South Africans living abroad, it will scale up the reform to offer doorstep delivery to all clients in South Africa. Part of the future plan includes a digital partnership model with the banking sector to facilitate document delivery within the country.

What are the practical benefits for applicants abroad? The primary benefit is convenience. Applicants will no longer need to schedule a return visit to a service centre purely to collect a passport. Faster receipt through courier services also reduces the time that applicants must wait after a passport is issued, which can be particularly important for those with imminent travel plans or who require their documents for legal or administrative purposes. Where can applicants find more information? Information on all locations that will offer the service from 1 November is available on the Department of Home Affairs website. Applicants should consult the listed service centres for details on how to apply for delivery, applicable fees and any other local requirements. What should applicants expect next? The introduction of doorstep courier delivery for passports marks a step towards modernising the department’s services and reducing the burden on clients who live outside South Africa. By beginning overseas and expanding later to residents in the country, Home Affairs aims to ensure a secure, reliable system before broadening access. This change follows the department’s recent investments in dedicated service centres designed to cut lengthy processing times. For many South Africans living abroad, the new courier option promises a more convenient route to receiving key identity documents without repeated travel to consular or service offices.

