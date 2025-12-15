Don’t have cash? This SA store has found a smart way to tip car guards

At a shopping centre in Steenberg Village, Cape Town, a small but thoughtful solution has been introduced. Shoppers can purchase R5 food stamps at the till and hand them to car guards instead of cash. These stamps can then be used in-store to buy groceries. The idea bridges a growing gap between cashless consumers and people who still rely on informal earnings to support themselves.

For many shoppers, the moment of leaving a car park comes with an awkward exchange. A friendly nod from a car guard, a brief apology about not having cash, and a lingering sense of guilt that follows for the rest of the day. As fewer people carry coins or notes, this situation has become increasingly common across South Africa’s retail spaces.

The concept addresses several challenges at once. Customers who prefer card or mobile payments are no longer excluded from contributing. Car guards receive something tangible and useful, rather than relying on the uncertainty of spare change. Retailers benefit too, as the stamps are redeemed in-store, keeping the value within the business.

According to one car guard at the centre, the system has been in place for around four months and has been well received. Rather than spending small amounts immediately, many guards collect several stamps and use them to purchase essential items when needed. This offers a degree of control and dignity that loose coins often do not.

What makes the idea stand out is its simplicity. There is no complicated technology, no lengthy process and no pressure placed on customers. A small optional purchase at the till becomes a practical way to offer support, without discomfort on either side of the exchange.

In a country where informal work plays a significant role in daily life, solutions like this highlight how small changes can have meaningful effects. Car guards remain a familiar presence in shopping centres, providing an added sense of security while earning an income that is often unpredictable. Offering grocery vouchers acknowledges that reality in a respectful and practical way.



