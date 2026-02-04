Domestic workers’ pay rises in 2026: Here’s what South African households must know

The Department of Employment and Labour has announced the latest updates to South Africa’s National Minimum Wage, affecting domestic workers, farm workers, and other applicable employees. Following recommendations from the National Minimum Wage Council, the rate has been increased by 5%, moving from R28.79 to R30.23 per ordinary hour worked.

What does this mean for weekly and monthly pay?

For a standard 45-hour work week, the increase translates to a weekly wage of R1,264.85. When calculated over a month of 4.3 weeks (or 195 hours), the minimum becomes R5,894.40. For households employing domestic workers on a more typical 160-hour month, the minimum monthly wage rises to R4,834, up from R4,606 in 2025.

Households must also note that South Africa’s minimum wage laws require employers to pay for at least four hours of work each day, regardless of the actual hours worked. This sets the true daily minimum for domestic workers at approximately R121, an increase from R115 last year

How does reality compare with the legal minimum?

Domestic workers have been fully covered by the National Minimum Wage since 2022. However, data suggests that many workers are still earning below the legal minimum. According to BusinessTech, median salaries reported by Stats SA show that domestic workers earn around R2,350 per month, equivalent to R14.69 per hour for a 160-hour month. This is less than half of the 2026 minimum wage.