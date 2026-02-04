Domestic workers’ pay rises in 2026: Here’s what South African households must know
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Domestic workers’ salaries have increased with the 2026 National Minimum Wage, giving many workers a little extra security, while households may need to gently adjust their budgets to meet the new requirements.
Domestic workers’ salaries have increased with the 2026 National Minimum Wage, giving many workers a little extra security, while households may need to gently adjust their budgets to meet the new requirements.
The Department of Employment and Labour has announced the latest updates to South Africa’s National Minimum Wage, affecting domestic workers, farm workers, and other applicable employees. Following recommendations from the National Minimum Wage Council, the rate has been increased by 5%, moving from R28.79 to R30.23 per ordinary hour worked.
ALSO READ: Household tech levy vs TV licence: What scrapping the licence could mean for South Africans
What does this mean for weekly and monthly pay?
For a standard 45-hour work week, the increase translates to a weekly wage of R1,264.85. When calculated over a month of 4.3 weeks (or 195 hours), the minimum becomes R5,894.40. For households employing domestic workers on a more typical 160-hour month, the minimum monthly wage rises to R4,834, up from R4,606 in 2025.
Households must also note that South Africa’s minimum wage laws require employers to pay for at least four hours of work each day, regardless of the actual hours worked. This sets the true daily minimum for domestic workers at approximately R121, an increase from R115 last year
How does reality compare with the legal minimum?
Domestic workers have been fully covered by the National Minimum Wage since 2022. However, data suggests that many workers are still earning below the legal minimum. According to BusinessTech, median salaries reported by Stats SA show that domestic workers earn around R2,350 per month, equivalent to R14.69 per hour for a 160-hour month. This is less than half of the 2026 minimum wage.
What do surveys reveal about domestic worker pay?
One of the most detailed datasets comes from SweepSouth. Their 2025 domestic worker survey found a median monthly wage of R3,932 for domestic workers nationwide, still below the 2026 minimum. However, domestic workers on the SweepSouth platform earned a higher median salary of R5,545 per month, exceeding the minimum
On an hourly basis, SweepSouth data showed an average pay of R33.71 per hour, which surpasses the National Minimum Wage but remains below previous years’ levels for some workers.
How significant are the gaps in pay?
Examining the data, it is clear that while legal minimums have risen, many domestic workers’ actual earnings lag behind. Stats SA’s median monthly figure of R2,350 is 49.9% below the 2026 minimum. Non-SweepSouth domestic workers earned a median of R3,404 in 2025, still 26.1% below the legal minimum. Meanwhile, SweepSouth platform workers fared better, earning 20.4% more than the new minimum.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of iStock
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Domestic workers’ pay rises in 2026: Here’s what South African households must know
Domestic workers’ salaries have increased with the 2026 National Minimum...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago
-
How are SA fuel prices determined?
South Africa’s fuel prices are shaped by global oil markets, the Rand ex...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago