Does KZN need an e-panic button app like Gauteng?

The app allows users to access emergency assistance with just one tap, connecting them directly to armed response and medical services. Since its release, it has proven to be a trusted safety solution across the province.

The Gauteng e-Government Department has announced that its e-panic button app has surpassed 165,000 downloads, marking a major milestone in its ongoing efforts to improve public safety. The department revealed that more than 2,000 physical panic buttons have also been distributed to residents.

How successful has the initiative been?

According to MyBroadband, the department confirmed that 165,718 downloads have been recorded across app stores, alongside over 88,528 emergency callouts. These numbers highlight the public’s growing confidence in the system and its effectiveness during emergencies.

The e-panic button app was launched in June 2024 as part of Gauteng’s wider strategy to combat crime and improve community safety. The initiative followed a pilot phase in April 2023, where 8,000 users, mostly nurses and teachers, were among the first to download and test the service.

How does the app support emergency response?

The app enables users to instantly alert law enforcement and emergency medical teams during distressing situations. It has achieved an average response time of between seven and 10 minutes for both ambulances and armed security, ensuring swift assistance when it matters most.

The Gauteng government also aims to distribute a total of 10,000 physical panic buttons to reach more residents, especially those without access to smartphones.

What incidents are most commonly reported?

The provincial government revealed that more than 51,000 residents have activated the panic button in real emergencies. The most reported incidents include vehicle collisions, assaults, shootings and sexual offences.

Johannesburg recorded the highest number of activations, accounting for roughly 21,000 callouts, followed by Ekurhuleni with over 11,000 and Tshwane with more than 10,000.

How does technology fit into Gauteng’s safety strategy?

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi reaffirmed in his 2025 State of the Province Address that technology remains central to the province’s fight against crime and lawlessness. The e-panic button, both digital and physical, has become a crucial tool for protecting residents and reducing response times during emergencies.

As the system continues to grow in popularity and efficiency, other regions such as KwaZulu-Natal could benefit from adopting a similar approach, one that prioritises community safety and technological innovation.