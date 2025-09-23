Disruptive weather could dampen your heritage day: What you need to know before hitting the roads

Heritage day could bring disruptive weather with it. So, here’s what you need to know to stay safe and avoid being trapped in the snow

Heritage Day is usually about braais, family gatherings, and road trips across KwaZulu-Natal. This year, there’s a curveball: disruptive rain and the possibility of snow across parts of the province. According to The Citizen, it's also almost a year since the snowstorm on the N3 (near Van Reenen's Pass) that killed one person and left hundreds stranded and snow is expected to hit that region again this week.

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 alert for severe thunderstorms over the south-western parts of the province on Tuesday. This could likely bring heavy rain and strong winds, with a cold front that's hit Cape Town today expected to pass through KZN on Wednesday. "We have gone for 80% chance of showers, and thundershowers. We issued two warnings, broken down as south-western parts of KZN - we've issued a yellow level 2 for disruptive rainfall, and then central parts, northern parts and eastern parts of KZN - we have issued a yellow level 4." So, here’s a few tips to stay safe this Heritage Day:

1. Check the forecast before you leave: Conditions can change quickly, especially in the mountains. Keep an eye on weather alerts from the South African Weather Service. 2. Watch your speed and following distance: Wet and icy roads mean longer stopping times due to excessive water or black ice. Drive slower than usual, especially on mountain passes. 3. Avoid unnecessary travel during peak snowfall or storms: If warnings are issued for areas like Van Reenen’s Pass or the Drakensberg, rather delay your trip until it’s safer. 4. Don’t pull over in unsafe spots: If conditions worsen, wait it out at a petrol station or safe stop-off area rather than the roadside, where visibility is poor and accidents are more likely. 5. Keep your tank full: In case of long delays on the road, fuel could become a lifeline for both heat and mobility. 6. For snow chasers, be smart: Yes, it’s tempting to rush out to see the snow, but go prepared. Let someone know where you’re going, travel with others if possible, and avoid backroads that might not be cleared or patrolled.

Public holidays in South Africa are for celebrating, not for getting stranded in the cold. So, always keep safety front of mind.