JMPD’s new digital system could end physical licence cards and discs in South Africa

According to BusinessTech , professional driving expert Rob Handfield-Jones believes that this move supports the idea of migrating to a digital-only licensing regime.

South Africa's driving licence system is on the cusp of a revolution. The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has launched a new handheld electronic traffic notice issuing system, which could potentially render physical driving licence cards and licence discs obsolete.

The JMPD's new system utilises modified smartphones and portable printers to verify vehicle and driving licence card details, flag stolen cars, and pull violations from the Electronic National Traffic Information System (eNatis). This development has sparked a debate about the necessity of physical driving licence cards and licence discs.

Handfield-Jones argues that eNatis already provides a digital record of driving and vehicle licences, as well as traffic violation history, making physical cards and discs redundant.

With the JMPD's new system, traffic officers can:

Verify Licence Details: Use modified smartphones to verify licence details and flag stolen cars.

Use Biometrics: Implement biometric identification, such as fingerprint scanning, to enhance security.

Scan VINs: Use vehicle identification numbers (VINs) to check a car's registered details.

Issue Notices: Capture accident reports and issue notices efficiently, even during load shedding or without network coverage.

A digital-only licensing regime would bring several benefits, including:

Increased Efficiency: Reduced administrative burdens and improved accuracy.

Enhanced Security: Biometric identification and digital records would reduce the risk of identity theft and licence forgery.

Cost Savings: Eliminating physical cards and discs would save the government and citizens money.

Handfield-Jones has submitted a proposal to Parliament calling for the development of an electronic backend system to eliminate physical cards and discs.

He also advocates for extending the validity period of licences, arguing that they should only expire when a driver reaches an age where they may no longer be physically able to drive. The only condition would be passing an eye test every five years.