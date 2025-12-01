Digital driver’s licence prototype built in three months set to change SA roads

During his keynote address, Malatsi displayed the digital renewal process from his smartphone, giving the audience a first-hand look at how the system may operate.

South African motorists could soon replace their physical driving licence cards with a fully digital version after a small team within the Presidency developed a functional prototype in just three months. The rapid progress was demonstrated earlier this month when communications minister Solly Malatsi showcased the digital system at the Global Digital Public Infrastructure Summit.

What is the MyMzansi platform and how does it relate to digital licences?

According to My Broadband, the demonstration formed part of a broader prototype for the MyMzansi platform, announced by Malatsi in September. This platform is aligned with South Africa’s Digital Transformation Roadmap, which was launched in May 2025. At the time, the Presidency established the Digital Service Unit, led by entrepreneur and investor Melvyn Lubega.

Lubega has an extensive background in technology and innovation. He co-founded Go1, an online professional learning platform that attracted significant investment from global companies such as SoftBank, Microsoft, Salesforce, SEEK, Oxford University and Y Combinator. He later joined Breega, a Paris-based venture capital firm and currently serves on the board of Adcorp.

Who contributed to building the digital licence prototype?

Reports recently surfaced suggesting that a four-person DSU team developed the digital driver’s licence prototype. Lubega responded by clarifying that many people contributed to the project. He noted that while he appreciated being acknowledged, the credit should go to the numerous departments and teams that collaborated.

He explained that when government functions as a united structure, it becomes possible to achieve outcomes that would otherwise be impossible for a single entity.

Richard Gevers, deputy head of the DSU, told News24 that the digital licence prototype uses open-source software adopted by countries including India, New Zealand, Brazil and the United Kingdom.

How will motorists renew their licences digitally?

Malatsi explained that the MyMzansi prototype app demonstrates how a driver’s licence renewal could be completed in minutes. The platform connects to existing national systems, allowing credentials to be verified and personal details updated within the app.

When renewing a licence, the app displays a form that motorists must fill in and digitally sign. Users must also capture a photo of themselves as part of the verification process. Once the form is completed, the user proceeds to a secure payment page where renewal fees can be paid.

After payment is processed, the renewed digital licence appears immediately within the application.