Criminals are now using AI for property-related scams

Criminals are increasingly using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to orchestrate complex property scams targeting buyers, sellers and tenants, particularly in sectional title schemes.

Pearl Scheltema, CEO of Fitzanne Estates, warns that these AI-driven scams are becoming more convincing and targeted, posing a significant threat to the property market.

According to BusinessTech, scammers are leveraging AI to generate fake property listings, forge official documents and produce deepfake videos of supposed owners or agents. In South Africa, AI-assisted rental scams have gained traction, with fraudsters creating realistic online listings using AI-enhanced photographs.

These listings often feature appealing properties that do not exist and unsuspecting tenants are pressured into paying deposits or levies upfront.

Scammers intercept levy statements and alter them to reroute payments into criminal accounts. They also use AI-forged letterheads and signatures to create convincing emails that appear to be from managing agents. This can result in financial loss, disputes with schemes and disruption to community trust.

Below are some of the scams that have come about: