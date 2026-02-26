Crime fighting in SA receives financial boost with R848bn medium term allocation

According to SA News, the allocation is intended to help build a capable, ethical and developmental state. This includes improving prosecution services, strengthening border management and enhancing community safety through increased spending on peace and security.

The funding aligns with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during the State of the Nation Address that the South African National Defence Force will be deployed alongside the police to combat illegal mining and gangsterism. The financial framework supporting these interventions was detailed in the latest budget review.

Government has set aside R848.2 billion over the medium term to strengthen crime-fighting efforts and safeguard the country’s territorial integrity. The allocation forms part of broader plans to reinforce peace and security institutions while building safer communities.





How will spending on peace and security change?

Expenditure on peace and security is projected to increase from R268.2 billion in 2025/26 to R291.2 billion in 2028/29. This rise is aimed at intensifying law enforcement efforts and reinforcing institutions responsible for maintaining order.

What support is being provided for border control?

The Border Management Authority will receive an additional R990 million over the medium term. The funding will be used to build capacity by filling 738 positions, strengthening the country’s ability to manage and secure its borders more effectively.

How is defence capability being strengthened?

A total of R2.7 billion has been added to the defence budget over the medium term to improve operations. This includes maintaining the South African Air Force’s fighter capability. In addition, R1 billion has been allocated to the police service and another R1 billion to the South African National Defence Force through the Criminal Assets Recovery Account fund to support the fight against organised crime.

What changes are being made within the justice system?

Over the medium term, R883.8 million will be shifted from the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development to the Office of the Chief Justice. From 1 April, this will allow the Office of the Chief Justice to manage its own budget, strengthening its independence from the Executive. Similar funding arrangements are being pursued for Parliament in line with the principle of separation of powers.

An additional R687 million has been allocated to increase capacity within the judiciary. The establishment of specialised courts has also been announced, with funding to be considered once the costs have been finalised. Provision will also be made for commissions of inquiry that extend beyond their original deadlines, once their financial requirements are clarified.