Contacting employees after work: Is it allowed or not?

The modern workplace has undergone significant changes in recent years, with the Covid-19 pandemic accelerating the shift towards remote work and flexible working hours. While these arrangements offer many benefits, they have also blurred the lines between work and personal life, leading to an increase in burnout and decreased work-life balance.

Many employees feel pressured to be available at all times, fearing that they will be seen as not being team players if they don't respond to work-related communications outside of work hours. This pressure can be particularly intense for senior employees and management, who are often expected to work beyond regular hours and remain available at all times.

In response to this growing concern, many countries have started legislating the "right to disconnect”, which gives employees the right to refuse or ignore communication from employers outside of contractual work hours.

According to BusinessTech, countries such as France, Brazil, Italy and Australia have implemented such laws and legal experts in South Africa are urging employers to follow suit.

Implementing the right to disconnect can benefit both employees and employers. For employees, it can help to reduce burnout and improve work-life balance. For employers, it can help to align company policies with international standards, making future global operations easier. It can also prepare companies for potential future legislation in South Africa.

Ways to Fight Burnout

In addition to implementing the right to disconnect, there are several ways that employees can fight burnout. These include:

Taking short breaks throughout the day

Planning downtime and prioritising self-care

Staying organised and managing workload effectively

Avoiding unhealthy habits such as smoking and excessive sugar consumption

Drinking plenty of water and staying hydrated

Connecting with family and friends and maintaining a strong support network

The blurring of lines between work and personal life is a growing concern that can have serious consequences for employees and employers alike.

By implementing the right to disconnect and promoting work-life balance, employers can help to reduce burnout and improve the well-being of their employees.