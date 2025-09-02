Conscious Unbossing: Why the new working generation is avoiding management roles
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
The future of leadership is changing. Are you ready to adapt? Here’s how Gen Z's values are shaping the workplace.
Once again, the youth have come up with another work-related ‘trend’ that benefits them and their mental well-being.
Gen Z is now working against the traditional “follow the leader” work flow where employees listen to and implement orders and instructions from the higher management. However, these youngins aren’t too interested in holding leadership roles.
This blatant decision to not take higher positions in the workplace has been labelled “Conscious Unbossing”.
So, what is it?
According to IOL, young professionals in the workplace have decided to stick with their more flexible roles over ‘higher’ job titles.
Gen Z's hesitation to take on middle management roles can be attributed to three main reasons:
- Freedom and flexibility: Gen Z professionals value autonomy and flexibility in their work arrangements. They want to be able to work from anywhere, at any time, and are not willing to be tied down to traditional office hours.
- Better work-life balance: Leadership roles can be stressful, and Gen Z sees the struggles that managers face. They are hesitant to take on roles that may compromise their work-life balance and overall well-being.
- Investment in growth: Gen Z wants to feel valued and invested in by their employers. They are looking for opportunities for growth and development, and are not willing to settle for roles that do not offer these benefits.
While middle managers are not doomed, the role is evolving. Companies are moving towards flatter structures, focusing on collaboration and expertise rather than just authority. Gen Z is not anti-growth, but they want to advance on their own terms, deepening their expertise rather than managing people.
This shift towards conscious unbossing comes with its own set of challenges, including productivity issues, lack of clear direction, and resistance to letting go of control. Managers must adapt to new roles that involve facilitation rather than control.
Work stress is a known risk for anxiety, depression, and physical illness. Gen Z's conscious unbossing may be a protective strategy, focusing on their mental well-being and overall health.
