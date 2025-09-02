Conscious Unbossing: Why the new working generation is avoiding management roles

Once again, the youth have come up with another work-related ‘trend’ that benefits them and their mental well-being.

Gen Z is now working against the traditional “follow the leader” work flow where employees listen to and implement orders and instructions from the higher management. However, these youngins aren’t too interested in holding leadership roles.

This blatant decision to not take higher positions in the workplace has been labelled “Conscious Unbossing”.

So, what is it?