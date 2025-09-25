LISTEN: A confession of secrets, scandals and second chances with Stacey and J Sbu

Today on Confessions with Stacey and J Sbu, listeners were taken on an emotional journey through the story of a graduate who has been unemployed for five years. The reason, however, is not what the parents believe.

While they attribute the ongoing job search to a difficult market, the real cause is a secret that has weighed heavily on their child’s conscience.

The confession, read aloud by J Sbu, reveals that during varsity, the confessor was arrested for drinking and driving. A night in jail was followed by a late uncle’s intervention, who paid the fine and promised to keep the incident from the confessor’s parents.

Since then, every job application has been hindered by a criminal record, leaving the graduate at home, unable to explain the true reason for their struggle.

Stacey and J Sbu open the floor to listeners. Some callers suggest that the confessor should investigate whether the record can be expunged, while others, particularly parents, express the pain of being kept in the dark. The emotional toll of maintaining such a secret is discussed, with many agreeing that the burden of the lie can be worse than the original mistake.

Legal perspectives are shared, noting that expungement is not automatic and can take up to ten years, requiring legal assistance and transparency.



