Coffee lovers in South Africa: Your mornings are officially in trouble

Coffee prices in South Africa are climbing faster than inflation, with instant coffee drinkers feeling the most pressure.

Coffee has become one of the most unpredictable and expensive items in South Africa’s shopping baskets, outpacing increases in many other foods and drinks. Instant coffee, in particular, has been hit by steep rises driven by supply shortages in major producing countries and rising production costs. In August 2024, instant coffee cost 22.3% more than it did a year earlier. Since 2022, the category has climbed by 35.7%, adding roughly R600 a year to the average household’s spending. Ground coffee and beans haven’t been immune either, but their increase of 13.6% looks relatively mild compared to the spike in instant coffee.

What caused the global coffee shortage? Most of the pressure comes from poor harvests in key growing regions. Brazil, which produces nearly 40% of the world’s coffee, suffered a weak 2023 crop after heavy rainfall in Minas Gerais triggered pest and disease outbreaks. Vietnam, the world’s top supplier of robusta beans used in instant coffee, endured two consecutive years of drought and extreme heat, leaving yields consistently low. BusinessTech reports these issues were made worse by broader global supply chain disruptions, pushing international coffee prices sharply higher. How have rising prices affected South Africans? Andrew Fulton, Director at Eighty20, highlighted how quickly consumers noticed the impact. He explained that his preferred brand jumped from R400 to R800 a bag, doubling in price and effectively placing it out of reach. While another shock arrived in 2024, prices have since settled somewhat. Fulton noted that inflation overall has cooled, but coffee remains expensive compared to other goods. Even with CPI sitting at 3.6%, instant coffee is still rising at roughly 10% annually. Fulton acknowledged that this is an improvement from the above-20% increase recorded a year earlier, yet it remains far higher than the broader inflation rate. How has the CPI basket change affected coffee tracking? Coffee inflation has become harder to monitor after Stats SA updated the CPI basket. Ground coffee, which had recorded price inflation of about 13.6%, was removed entirely and replaced with rosé wine and snuff. That leaves instant coffee as the only coffee product officially tracked, even though it doesn’t represent the full market.



Are South Africans still drinking coffee? Despite the price pressures, demand has begun to recover. After falling during the steep increases, national coffee consumption has bounced back. Fulton said coffee consumption in South Africa rose by 8% over the past year. Global production has also reached new highs, which has helped reduce some of the strain. Still, for many households, coffee remains a costly part of the monthly budget. A 10% annual rise, nearly triple CPI, means that even stabilised prices are far from affordable for everyone. How much more are instant coffee drinkers paying? BusinessTech reviewed the actual costs facing instant coffee drinkers by tracking the price of Jacobs Instant Coffee 200g at Woolworths from November 2022 to 2025. The price increased from R139.99 in 2022 to R189.99 in November 2025 — a significant 35.7% rise. While the increase from 2024 to 2025 was only 2.7%, the broader picture shows prices have not recovered from the large spike seen in 2023 and 2024. Eighty20 estimates that about 22.7 million South African adults — roughly half of the country’s adult population — drink coffee daily. Instant coffee is the most popular choice, and these consumers typically drink 1.7 cups a day, using around 4g per cup. This means the average instant coffee drinker goes through one 200g jar per month. With the R50 increase in the price of Jacobs Instant Coffee between 2022 and 2025, and the average drinker consuming 12 jars a year, instant coffee drinkers are spending an extra R600 annually compared to three years ago. What does this mean for households? Even though some pressure has eased, coffee remains noticeably expensive. Instant coffee continues to outpace general inflation by a wide margin, and millions of South Africans still feel the impact every time they buy a new jar. The moderation in 2025 offers some relief, but the long-term effects of the supply-driven price shock are still shaping household budgets across the country.

