Co-parenting challenges: When resentment overshadows love for your childc

Yet behind the logistics of shared custody, school drop-offs and weekend arrangements lies an emotional complexity that many parents struggle to articulate.

With at least 50% of marriages ending in divorce, co-parenting has become an increasingly common reality for families.

The hidden emotional cost of co-parenting

A recent confession from a mother has sparked an important conversation about the darker side of co-parenting. She admitted that constant negotiation with her former partner has become so exhausting that she has begun to resent her own child — a feeling she desperately hopes will fade.

“Every decision feels like a compromise. Every win feels temporary, and sometimes peace only exists when one person stays quiet,” she wrote. “You’re smiling in front of your child whilst quietly resenting the system behind the scenes.”

Practical solutions from experienced co-parents

Angela from Pinetown, who has been co-parenting since her children were toddlers, shared a practical solution that transformed her arrangement. Instead of alternating weekends, she consolidated the schedule: she would have the children for ten consecutive days, whilst their father would have them for four days, including a Monday.

This approach ensured that both parents occasionally shared responsibility for homework, projects and school commitments. Crucially, all handovers took place at school, eliminating potentially tense face-to-face interactions between former partners.

The extended periods also created consistency for the children, who adapted well to the routine as they grew older.

When one parent is shut out

Zo from Richards Bay shared a heartbreaking perspective from a father’s point of view. His six-year-old son has not visited during the holidays due to the mother’s refusal to facilitate contact, despite Zo providing financial support for school supplies and clothing.

“At some point you end up trying to teach yourself to forget that you ever had a child with that person,” he said, his voice breaking with emotion.

His lifeline has been the child’s grandmother, who keeps him informed about his son’s wellbeing. This connection, he explained, helped him “fall in love again” with his child.

Financial strain compounds emotional stress

Kuban from Phoenix highlighted another critical factor: financial pressure. He suggested that the mother’s resentment may stem from being financially overwhelmed, particularly in light of the rising cost of living.

“If the father of the child is listening, he must do the right thing and pay for the child,” he urged, noting that when one parent is already under pressure, even minor inconveniences can trigger emotional breakdowns.

The importance of putting children first

Amanda from Hillcrest described a particularly painful situation in which her children’s father enrolled his new partner’s child at the same school her son attends, forcing her child to witness his father parenting another child on a daily basis.

“Co-parenting only works when two people are on the same page — and that page is the best interest of the kids,” she emphasised.

A grandmother who acts as a mediator between estranged parents offered perhaps the most valuable advice of all: remain above the drama, communicate objectively and never take sides. “It’s tough, but it’s worth it for the child’s sake,” she concluded.

Listen to the full conversation here: