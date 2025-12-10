Christmas gifts or meaningful presence? Here’s what festive values means to you

As another festive season approaches, familiar questions resurface about what Christmas should represent. For some, the focus is on the excitement of choosing and exchanging gifts. For others, the significance lies in slowing down and enjoying time with loved ones. This ongoing discussion recently took centre stage on The Great Drive Debate, where Stacey Norman, J Sbu and listeners unpacked what Christmas means to them and how their traditions shape the celebration.

Your favourite Drive duo opened the conversation by asking whether Christmas is centred on the gifts exchanged or does its meaning come from sharing time with family and friends? Stacey expressed that the pressure to buy multiple, often costly presents has become overwhelming for many. She noted that generosity is meaningful, yet it can place unnecessary strain on households attempting to meet expectations or compensate in ways that may not be sustainable.

J Sbu questioned whether the value of a gift should be determined by how much it costs. Both agreed that the commercial intensity surrounding the festive season often masks Christmas’s underlying intention, which is to bring people together. Their reflections opened a broader conversation about what traditions families choose to honour and how different generations approach the holiday.

Listeners called in to share their own experiences. Kevin from Toti explained that his family has established a balanced tradition: younger children receive presents, while adults focus more on spending time together. He said this approach originated with his grandmother, whose emphasis on unity has continued to anchor their celebrations.

Another listener emphasised their long-standing focus on the “three Fs”: friends, family, and faith. They noted that family always comes first, while gifts play a secondary role. Adding to this perspective, a Johannesburg listener shared that creating memories with loved ones is far more meaningful than receiving material items. She felt that society’s attention had shifted too heavily toward the commercial side of Christmas, often at the expense of genuine connection.