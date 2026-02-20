One hour to save a child: Childline KZN telethon with J Sbu calls for urgent support

One hour of your time could change a child’s life. Here is how J Sbu is helping Childline KZN's telethon and what you can do to support.

Childline KZN is calling on the public to dedicate just one hour to help protect vulnerable children across the province. Its 2026 telethon, taking place from 20 to 21 February, aims to raise urgent funds to keep its life-saving services running. The event, supported by East Coast Drive's J Sbu, will be held at 123 Percy Osborne Road in Morningside. Participants are invited to choose one hour between 9 am and 2 pm on either day to make calls to their own contacts and encourage pledges in support of Childline KZN.

What is the purpose of the telethon? The concept is simple: one hour, one purpose. During their chosen hour, participants will contact friends, family and colleagues to ask for financial pledges. Every contribution will help ensure that children in crisis are heard, protected and supported. Childline KZN director Adeshini Naicker, who has led the organisation for eight years, said the need has never been greater. “Every pledge made during this telethon represents a child who will not be left alone in their darkest moment,” Naicker said. “Our services are often the only safe place a child can turn to.” What does Childline KZN do? For nearly 40 years, Childline KZN has been dedicated to protecting vulnerable and abused children throughout KwaZulu-Natal. The organisation operates the 116 Childline toll-free helpline, providing immediate assistance to children in distress. Beyond the helpline, Childline KZN offers counselling and trauma support, responds to cases of abuse and neglect, prepares children for court proceedings, and runs prevention and awareness programmes in schools and communities. The scale of the crisis is stark. The organisation receives more than 10,000 calls every month from children in distress. It records approximately 300 new child sexual abuse cases monthly and reaches nearly 15,000 children and adults each month through outreach initiatives.

Why is funding urgently needed? Childline KZN’s work is under serious threat following the loss of a major funder and ongoing government funding cuts. Without urgent financial support, the organisation warns that phones may go unanswered and counselling services may be reduced. “Without funding, children who reach out for help may find silence on the other end of the line,” Naicker said. “We cannot allow that to happen.” Donations help keep the 116 helpline operational, pay trained counsellors and sustain the organisation’s 16 offices across the province. Contributions are tax-deductible under Section 18A, and donations made before 28 February 2026 will count toward the 2026 tax assessment. How can one hour make a difference? Childline KZN believes that collective action can protect children and restore hope. A single hour spent making calls can translate into counselling sessions, answered helpline calls and protection for a child facing abuse or neglect. “Every donation gives a child a voice, safety and hope,” Naicker said. With the support of J Sbu and members of the public, Childline KZN hopes this telethon will ensure that no child in KwaZulu-Natal faces a crisis alone.