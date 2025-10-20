ChatGPT goes local with a new affordable subscription tier

If you’ve ever found yourself deep in a late-night chat with ChatGPT, arguing about whether pineapple belongs on pizza (it doesn’t), you’ll love this. OpenAI has just rolled out a brand-new subscription tier across Africa, and yes, Mzansi, we’re part of the party. Say hello to ChatGPT Go, the more affordable sibling of ChatGPT Plus and Pro. It officially launched on 15 October, and it’s about to make some serious waves.

How much does ChatGPT Go cost? Let’s get straight to the good stuff; the price tag. ChatGPT Go: R149/month ChatGPT Plus: R399/month ChatGPT Pro: R3 999.99/month For R149, you get way more ChatGPT power than the free version. The slight bump in Plus and Pro prices (about 15%) is thanks to good ol’ VAT. ChatGPT Go is positioned as a wallet-friendly way to level up your AI game without emptying your savings account.

What do you get with ChatGPT Go? This isn’t just a “light” version of the app. You’re actually getting some solid upgrades, like: 10x more messages using GPT-5 (yes, the brainier one). 10x more image generations and uploads per day, perfect for those meme-making marathons. Double the memory capacity for ongoing chats, so it actually remembers what you were talking about, unlike that one friend who forgets everything. However, there are a few things Go doesn’t include, like Sora video generation, Codex for programming, and deep research tools. Those are still reserved for the big spenders on Plus and Pro. For most everyday users though, Go hits the sweet spot.

Why does this matter for Africa? OpenAI’s Nick Turley said it best: “Millions of people across Africa are already using ChatGPT to learn new skills, solve everyday problems, and start businesses.” This launch isn’t just a new subscription tier, it’s a massive step toward making AI more accessibleto people on the continent. Whether you’re a student pulling an all-nighter, a small business owner automating your work, or just a curious human trying to figure out what AI can really do; Go opens the door wider. For R149 a month, you can supercharge your productivity, creativity, and maybe even finally write that world-changing novel. Or at the very least, get better comebacks in group chats.

