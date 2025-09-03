A worrisome incident unfolded at the US Open when Polish CEO Piotr Szczerek snatched a hat from a young fan who was about to receive it from tennis player Kamil Majchrzak. The incident sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many criticising Szczerek's behaviour as unacceptable.

NEW: Tennis star Kamil Majchrzak is looking for a young boy who had a hat snatched from him by a grown man at the US Open. Majchrzak was seen trying to hand the boy his hat when a grown man took it and stashed it in a bag. "After the match, I didn't record that my cap didn't… pic.twitter.com/JE5vGxjNxg

After Majchrzak's win, he attempted to give his hat to a young fan who was clutching a giant tennis ball. However, Szczerek, standing next to the boy, quickly snatched the hat away and handed it to a woman, who put it in her handbag. The boy's visible protestations were ignored, and the incident was captured on camera, sparking a heated debate about sportsmanship and fan behaviour.

Szczerek later apologised for his actions, stating that he believed Majchrzak was handing the hat to him for his sons, who had earlier asked for autographs. He claimed that his "mistaken belief" led him to react instinctively, but acknowledged that his actions hurt the boy and disappointed the fans. Szczerek has since returned the hat to the boy and apologised to his family.

The incident has sparked a strong reaction online, with many labelling Szczerek as "embarrassing" and a "thief". Drogbruk, Szczerek's company, has been review-bombed, with its rating dropping to 1.4 on the Gowork platform. Majchrzak, the tennis player involved, has also taken steps to make amends, meeting the young fan and gifting him a US Open-branded bag of gifts, including another cap.