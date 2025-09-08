Carlo Acutis: The Catholic Church's first millennial saint
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
Carlo Acutis, a 15-year-old Italian teenager, has been canonised as the Catholic Church's first millennial saint. Here’s what it means.
Carlo Acutis, a 15-year-old Italian teenager, has been canonised as the Catholic Church's first millennial saint. Here’s what it means.
Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager who died of leukaemia at 15, has been canonised as the Catholic Church's first millennial saint.
Born on 3 May 1991, in London to a wealthy Italian family, Acutis spent most of his life in Milan, where he developed a strong faith and a passion for computing, reports CNN.
Who Was Carlo Acutis?
Acutis was a normal teenager who enjoyed sports, video games and making funny films with his pets. However, his faith was evident from a young age and he used his computing skills to spread awareness of the Catholic faith. He created a website documenting reports of miracles, which became a powerful tool for evangelisation.
Acutis' path to sainthood was unusually swift. He was beatified (to announce formally in the Roman Catholic Church that someone who is dead has lived a holy life, usually as the first stage in making that person a saint, as per Cambridge Dictionary) in 2020 after a Brazilian boy was reportedly led to a miracle and a Costa Rican girl was healed after her mother prayed to him. The Vatican recognised these miracles, paving the way for his canonisation.
The canonisation ceremony took place on Sunday, 7 September 2025, in St. Peter's Square, presided over by Pope Leo XIV. Thousands of young people gathered to witness the moment, waving signs and flags bearing Acutis' photograph.
The ceremony marked a significant moment for the Catholic Church, highlighting its efforts to engage younger generations.
Acutis' legacy extends beyond his canonisation. His tomb in Assisi has become a pilgrimage site, attracting millions of visitors each year. As his mother said: "Carlo is a message of hope, because Carlo says, 'Yes, you have to use (the internet) for good'.”
ALSO READ: South African influencers face tax scrutiny as SARS targets undeclared income and brand perks
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of CNN and Reuters
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: If days were dates, who would you swipe right on?
If the days of the week were people, which one would you date? Stacey, J...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
How long is too long to be engaged?
On Weekend Breakfast, Zisto dove into a fiery debate that had everyone t...Weekend Breakfast with Zisto 6 hours ago