Carlo Acutis: The Catholic Church's first millennial saint

Born on 3 May 1991, in London to a wealthy Italian family, Acutis spent most of his life in Milan, where he developed a strong faith and a passion for computing, reports CNN .

Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager who died of leukaemia at 15, has been canonised as the Catholic Church's first millennial saint.

Who Was Carlo Acutis?

Acutis was a normal teenager who enjoyed sports, video games and making funny films with his pets. However, his faith was evident from a young age and he used his computing skills to spread awareness of the Catholic faith. He created a website documenting reports of miracles, which became a powerful tool for evangelisation.

Acutis' path to sainthood was unusually swift. He was beatified (to announce formally in the Roman Catholic Church that someone who is dead has lived a holy life, usually as the first stage in making that person a saint, as per Cambridge Dictionary) in 2020 after a Brazilian boy was reportedly led to a miracle and a Costa Rican girl was healed after her mother prayed to him. The Vatican recognised these miracles, paving the way for his canonisation.

The canonisation ceremony took place on Sunday, 7 September 2025, in St. Peter's Square, presided over by Pope Leo XIV. Thousands of young people gathered to witness the moment, waving signs and flags bearing Acutis' photograph.

The ceremony marked a significant moment for the Catholic Church, highlighting its efforts to engage younger generations.

Acutis' legacy extends beyond his canonisation. His tomb in Assisi has become a pilgrimage site, attracting millions of visitors each year. As his mother said: "Carlo is a message of hope, because Carlo says, 'Yes, you have to use (the internet) for good'.”