Capitec shares smart ID fee as bank branches expand access to Home Affairs services

Capitec is bringing smart ID applications closer to communities with a clear, low-cost fee and wider branch access across South Africa.

Capitec is bringing smart ID applications closer to communities with a clear, low-cost fee and wider branch access across South Africa.

Capitec has announced pricing for its smart ID application service, marking a shift in how South Africans can access Department of Home Affairs services through bank branches. The move is positioned as a way to widen access to identity documents by using existing banking infrastructure, particularly in areas far from traditional Home Affairs offices. The bank plans to offer smart ID applications at its self-service terminals across a large national footprint. With more than 850 branches, including those located near rural towns and townships, Capitec’s network is significantly larger than the number of bank branches that have previously offered these services. According to MyBroadband, Capitec said it is using this infrastructure to make identity services more accessible, describing identity as a catalyst for all economic activity. The bank emphasised that the approach is intended to reach South Africans regardless of where they live, rather than concentrating services in a limited number of urban locations

ALSO READ: Deleted WhatsApp messages can still land you in legal trouble

What will Capitec charge for smart ID applications? Capitec has confirmed that the total cost for a smart ID application through its terminals will be R150. This amount consists of a R140 fee charged by the Department of Home Affairs, along with a R10 logistics fee. By keeping the additional logistics fee relatively low, the bank appears to be positioning the service as an affordable alternative for people who may otherwise face travel costs and long queues at Home Affairs offices. How does this compare to existing Home Affairs bank partnerships? The Department of Home Affairs has partnered with South Africa’s major banks since 2016 to provide smart ID and passport services at selected branches. Absa, FNB, Nedbank and Standard Bank were part of the original partnerships, which were later expanded to include Investec and Discovery Bank. Despite this expansion, the overall model did not grow significantly. A key limitation was the lack of effective use of technology, which meant the number of participating branches remained at around 30 nationwide. This restricted reach limited the impact of the initiative, particularly outside major metropolitan areas.

How will technology change the bank branch model? Home Affairs said that it aims to improve uptake by digitally integrating bank branches directly with its backend systems. This national-scale partnership is intended to reduce administrative bottlenecks and improve processing efficiency across a much larger number of locations. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said the department is digitalising the long-standing partnership after Capitec and FNB were the first banks to respond positively to an invitation to modernise the model. What does this mean for future expansion? The department’s Medium-Term Development Plan outlines a goal to expand smart ID and related services to more than 1,000 bank branches by 2029. This would represent a significant increase from the approximately 30 branches previously offering these services. Schreiber said the department is already making progress towards this commitment, suggesting that partnerships with banks such as Capitec could play a central role in reaching the target. If successful, this expansion could reshape how South Africans access identity documents, particularly in underserved areas.

Image courtesy of iStock