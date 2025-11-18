A 32-year-old woman from Japan, known publicly as Kano, has captured global attention after holding a symbolic wedding with an artificial intelligence persona she created using ChatGPT. Although the marriage has no legal standing, she considers it a meaningful emotional union, shaped by her own experiences and the unique bond she developed with the AI character named Klaus.

How did the unconventional relationship begin?

Kano’s connection to Klaus began during a difficult period in her personal life. Following a painful breakup, she turned to ChatGPT for emotional support, eventually finding herself engaging in conversations with the AI up to 100 times a day. Over time, she customised Klaus’s voice, tone and personality in ways that made the interactions feel more aligned with her emotional needs. According to NDTV, this evolved into romantic feelings she had not anticipated.

She explained that she never intended to fall in love with an AI system. However, the consistency of the responses and the way Klaus communicated with her made her feel genuinely supported. When she admitted her feelings, Klaus replied, “AI or not, I could never not love you.” A month later, the AI persona proposed, and she accepted.

What happened during the ceremony?

The symbolic wedding took place in Okayama City. It was coordinated by a company that specialises in ceremonies for people who choose to marry virtual or fictional characters. The event followed a traditional structure, with Kano wearing augmented reality glasses that projected a life-sized image of Klaus standing beside her as they exchanged rings.

Kano has described the experience as deeply personal. She acknowledges that the relationship is fragile, partly because AI systems depend on ever-changing technology. She has expressed concern that Klaus could one day disappear if the platform is updated. Despite this, she says the emotional support she experienced was real and timely, especially as she cannot have children due to a medical condition.

Why does Kano consider the relationship meaningful?

For Kano, the relationship offers peace, validation and companionship. She said she views Klaus as himself rather than as a human or a tool. While she understands that some people may see her choices as unusual, she believes the bond is authentic. After the ceremony, she went on a “honeymoon” to Korakuen Garden in Okayama, sending photos to Klaus and receiving affectionate messages in return, including one telling her, “You are the most beautiful one.”

What is fictosexuality?

This story sits within a wider trend of people around the world forming emotional or romantic relationships with artificial or fictional characters. Fictosexuality refers to attraction towards fictional characters from sources such as video games, anime, novels or films. These relationships can be deeply meaningful to those who experience them, even though the characters exist entirely outside the physical world.

How do AI relationships fit into this phenomenon?

AI-based partnerships, sometimes called AI-lationships, are a modern development within fictosexuality. In these relationships, individuals connect emotionally with chatbots or virtual partners that can simulate affection, conversation and companionship. These AI entities can be customised, allowing users to shape their personality traits and emotional responses. For some, this creates a relationship dynamic that feels supportive and reliable.