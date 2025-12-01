Break too many AARTO rules? You could land up in rehab

Once a motorist reaches 15 demerit points, their licence is suspended. The more points accumulated beyond that limit, the longer the suspension. According to BusinessTech , these changes will also require drivers who lose their licences more than once to go through mandatory rehabilitation before returning to the road.

South Africa’s updated driving licence demerit system is shaping up to bring major changes for motorists who repeatedly break traffic laws. As part of the Administrative Adjudication of Traffic Offences Act, the framework introduces penalties that increase each time a driver commits and pays for an infringement.

How does the demerit system work?

All motorists will start with zero demerit points. Each infringement carries a set number of points that are added to a driver’s record after payment of the fine. When a driver reaches 15 points, their licence is suspended. For every point above this threshold, the suspension extends by three months. For instance, a driver with 19 points will be suspended for 12 months.

Drivers with suspended licences may not drive any vehicle. Doing so will be classified as a criminal offence. A licence may only be suspended twice. If the 15-point mark is reached a third time, the licence is cancelled entirely. The driver will then have to redo both the learner’s test and the driving test from the beginning.

What is the purpose of the rehabilitation programme?

To return to the road after cancellation, motorists will need to complete a “driver rehabilitation programme.” The Road Traffic Infringement Agency says this programme targets frequent offenders and is designed to address the attitudes and behaviours that lead to repeated violations.

The programme includes lessons on road laws, responsibilities of licened drivers and the dangers associated with unsafe driving. A driving simulator test and a psychological assessment also form part of the process. The simulator evaluates how a driver performs in various situations, while the psychological assessment helps determine whether the driver is mentally and emotionally prepared to return to public roads.

On successful completion, four demerit points will be removed from the driver’s record. This allows them to apply for their learner’s and driving tests immediately or wait for their disqualification period to end.

When will the new rules be implemented?

Although preparations are ongoing, the national rollout of the AARTO system has been pushed back again. The system was initially expected to launch in 69 municipalities on 1 December 2025. The Department of Transport postponed the date to 1 July 2026 after finding that a number of municipalities were not prepared. Issues included incomplete staffing, misaligned systems across municipalities and funding challenges.

The department intends to release revised implementation dates and will still follow a phased rollout. The original timeline proposed starting with 69 municipalities, expanding to 144 more from April 2026 and finalising national rollout by September 2026. With the delay, complete implementation is now expected around mid-2027.

Why has the system faced criticism?

Several groups have spoken out against the system. Civil action organisations such as OUTA argue that the structure is overly complex and question its effectiveness in improving road safety. The Western Cape government has attempted to be excluded from the system entirely. Public sector unions, including the PSA, have raised concerns that the framework may lead to administrative complications, opportunities for corruption and possible job losses.

Despite the pushback, the government maintains that the demerit system and its rehabilitation requirements are vital steps towards reducing road accidents and encouraging safer driving habits across the country.