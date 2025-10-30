Braai the beloved country: Meat prices keep sizzling higher in SA - report

While overall food price inflation has calmed in recent months, the prices of some key ingredients used in a braai did not follow the same path. Since August, the easing pattern seen earlier in the year has shifted, making the classic weekend braai more expensive once again.

The latest Braai Index figures for October revealed that the cost of hosting a braai has risen by 1.2 % compared to September. This increase may not sound like much, but it comes after months of steady prices, breaking the recent trend of easing food costs. This rise was mainly caused by prices climbing above the Consumer Price Index (CPI) average for items like vegetables and samp.

What is the Braai Index?

According to BusinessTech, the Braai Index is a measure that tracks how much South Africans are spending on the ingredients that make up a typical braai. Developed by Bloomberg, the Index uses data from the Pietermaritzburg Equity Justice and Dignity (PMBEJD) group. It looks at the prices of essential braai items such as meat, vegetables, maize meal, salt and even curry powder.

What does inflation have to do with it?

Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop noted that South Africa’s inflation has shown encouraging signs of slowing down in 2025. The average inflation rate so far this year stands at 4.4 %, a drop from 5.9 % in 2023 and 6.9 % in 2022. This downward trend follows several challenging years for households since the sharp rise in inflation began in 2020.

However, Bishop noted that while overall inflation may be calming down, the cost of meat continues to rise. Meat price inflation remains high at 11.7 % year-on-year, with a 0.5 % month-on-month increase. This means that even if other food categories become cheaper, meat, the centrepiece of any braai, continues to take a bigger bite out of household budgets.

Why are meat prices still high?

The Agricultural Business Chamber pointed to panic buying as a key reason for the spike in meat prices. Earlier this year, South Africa’s largest feedlots faced an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease, sparking fears of supply shortages.

While the situation is now under control and slaughtering has resumed, the temporary disruption led to consumers buying in bulk out of concern, which drove prices up.

This panic-driven demand has kept meat prices elevated even as other foods, like fruit and vegetables, have seen drops. In September, fruit prices fell by 0.7 % month-on-month, vegetables dropped by 5.5 % and dairy fell by 0.4 %. Processed food prices also declined by 0.9 % month-on-month, showing that not all food categories are contributing to higher inflation.