Karnallie’s miracle: Blind dog missing for 13 years is rescued and cherished again

From years of suffering to the safety of a new home, Karnallie’s journey has us shedding tears of joy.

On a busy Sunday morning along Koeberg Road in Cape Town, a frail 15-year-old Miniature Schnauzer named Karnallie was spotted wandering in fear and confusion. Blind, hungry and weighed down by a matted coat, he had been lost to his family for more than a decade. According to the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa, Karnallie was rescued when a passerby refused to ignore his suffering, taking extraordinary steps to saved him and ultimately changing the course of his life.

How was Karnallie rescued? The small dog resisted at first, terrified of human contact. The rescuer, realising the urgency, fetched a dressing gown and a laundry basket to keep him safe. Hours passed before Karnallie’s fear subsided and he allowed himself to be gently handled. Slowly, he accepted grooming, food and water. This patience and kindness marked the beginning of his return to safety. What condition was he in? At Forest Drive Veterinary Surgery in Pinelands, Karnallie underwent a thorough examination. The results were heartbreaking. Cataracts had left him completely blind. His teeth were in a neglected state, his body carried severe anxiety, and his fur had formed heavy mats. While trimming away the tangled hair, a piece of embedded wire was found in his leg – evidence of long, silent suffering. Why was Karnallie on the streets? Thanks to a microchip, the truth emerged. Karnallie had been stolen from his Oranjezicht home 13 years earlier. His family had searched tirelessly but eventually had to accept the devastating loss. Over time, they adopted other rescue dogs and were unable to take him back. For Karnallie, the trail of his past ended there, but his future was about to take a hopeful turn.

What’s next for Karnallie? Hearing that Karnallie could not return to his first home, the rescuer immediately stepped forward. He offered the elderly dog a new beginning – one filled with love and safety. For Karnallie, this meant not only a home but also the comfort of knowing that his final days would not be spent in fear or loneliness.

Image courtesy of Animal Welfare Society of SA / Facebook

