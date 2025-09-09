Scientists discover biggest-known black hole collision, here’s what they know…

A black hole collision resulted in the formation of an even larger black hole, believed to be about 265 times the mass of the Sun. Here’s what it all means.

Have you ever wondered what would happen if two black holes collided? It’s time to stop pondering because we have some answers. The largest-known merger of two black holes was discovered by scientists in the United States. The findings were made using gravitational wave detectors, as reported by Al Jazeera.

What is a black hole? Before we look into the details of this massive collision, here’s more information on black holes. These cosmic space objects are made of a significant concentration of matter that is tightly packed into a (relatively) small space. The massive amount of mass in such a small space creates a gravitational pull so strong that not even light is safe. Since there’s no light within a black hole, they’re basically invisible. This makes it virtually impossible to know what is inside of them. Scientists believe that they form after a giant star collapses. Let’s get back to the details about the collision. Although the findings of the black hole collision were presented at the 2025 International Conference on General Relativity and Gravitation, it was recorded in November 2023. The collision was observed on 23 November 2023 by two detectors. The detectors, based in Washington and Louisiana in the US, are operated by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO).

Black holes have an absence of late and are completely dark, absorbing everything in their path. This means that their collisions are invisible. In order to detect a collision or merger, the gravitational waves they cause must be measured. These two black holes that collided were approximately 100 and 140 times the mass of the Sun. The collision caused the two black holes to merge, forming a black hole over 265 times the mass of the Sun. The last measured collision in 2019 produced a black hole 140 times the mass of the Sun. Speaking to Al Jazeera about their findings, Professor Mark hannam from Cardiff University said that observing this collisions increased their confidence in black holes that go through a series of mergers to produce bigger black holes. “We think it’s unlikely that black holes that massive form out of dying stars, so the previous-merger explanation is currently considered the most likely explanation,” Hannam said. The impact of the black holes’ collision on Earth According to reports, the merging of these two black holes will have no impact on Earth or the Milky Way. Hannam explained that the collision they detected comes from an event that occurred between a few million and 10 billion light-years away. By definition, a light year is how far light travels in a year. Meaning that this merger transpired millions of years ago.

Image courtesy of iStock

