Big changes for banks and ATMs as branches go cashless and machines upgraded across South Africa

Major shifts are happening across branches and ATMs in South Africa. Here’s what you need to know.

Major shifts are happening across branches and ATMs in South Africa. Here’s what you need to know.

Banks in South Africa are undergoing big changes as a growing number of branches move towards cashless operations, and ATM networks are being overhauled. The changes were confirmed on 17 September, when it was announced that cash services at some Standard Bank branches would be phased out in response to declining cash usage among clients.

Branches that become cashless will no longer handle routine cash transactions but will instead focus on services such as sales, financial advice, loan applications, account opening, transfers and digital support, reports Daily Investor. Complex services that still require staff assistance will remain available. This shift comes as many personal and private banking clients continue to adopt digital platforms, leaving fewer reasons for cash-focused branch visits. According to Standard Bank’s head of personal and private banking, Kabelo Makeke, the move follows a noticeable decline in cash volumes at some branches. Cash services are being centralised into larger branches with enhanced processing capabilities to improve efficiency and client experience.

For business banking customers, cash access will still be available at these centralised branches, while individual clients increasingly use online and mobile channels. The restructuring is also tied to changes in the ATM network. All ATMs across South Africa have been upgraded to faster, touchscreen machines that process withdrawals in as little as 45 seconds. These machines are designed to be more user-friendly, mirroring the experience of mobile banking apps, while offering stronger fraud protection and security features. Their popularity has extended beyond the bank’s own customers, attracting high usage from clients of other institutions.

Standard Bank's Chief Financial Officer, Arno Daehnke, noted that physical representation in South Africa remains extensive, with more than 4,100 points of presence. However, since 2020, branch numbers have been reduced by over 30% as cash transactions increasingly shift to ATMs and digital platforms. While the number of cash consultants has been cut, more multi-service consultants are now employed to meet the changing needs of customers. In 2020, there were just five cashless branches in operation. Today, there are 65 across 640 branch points, highlighting how rapidly this change has been rolled out. At the same time, the ATM network has been streamlined, falling from 9,321 units to 6,232 over the past five years. Many of the ATMs removed were underutilised, reflecting a continued decline in cash withdrawals since the pandemic. Machines with low transaction volumes have been relocated to more convenient sites to ensure accessibility. Nearly 90% of all deposits are now made outside branch environments, and 97% of withdrawals occur through non-branch channels. This has allowed banks to consolidate their resources and shift focus towards areas with higher demand. Makeke said every effort is being made to ensure minimal disruption during the transition. The aim is to deliver a modern, secure, and inclusive banking experience that reflects changing customer behaviour while maintaining essential access to cash where it is still needed.

Image courtesy of iStock

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!