Best of Stacey and J Sbu: 3 moments that made us smile last week
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
It was quite the week. Let us fill you in here...
If you've been tuning in to East Coast Radio, you already know that Stacey and Sbu have been doing the most this week. Your favourite duo have shared a blend of laughter, vibes, and thought-provoking discussions over the past five days.
We are taking a look back at the week that was. See here:
- A colourful Kiddies Hotline!
Hearts melted, the little ones lit up our airwaves! From the little ones sharing their favourite colours to Stacey and J Sbu finally coming to grips that they are adults now, it was a wild ride. To find out more and what your colour really means, have a listen:
- Ridiculous answers to ridiculous questions
From trying to impress Czech boyfriends to silly kids poems, there are some things that we just can't get out of our heads.
Here are the most useless things people in our province have memorised.
- The girlies took over the mics
Stacey and J Sbu have brought you kiddies hotline, parents hotline, and even the public holiday hotline, but now we open THE GIRLIES HOTLINE. Girlies, this one was for you.
Topic of discussion? Celebrity besties...
If you missed any of these moments, be sure to catch the replays and join the fun.
TUNE IN to Stacey and J Sbu at 15:00-18:00 today. LISTEN LIVE HERE
Image courtesy of ECR
