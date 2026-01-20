Best before, sell-by or use-by? What food date labels really mean for safety and quality

According to a discussion on East Coast Radio's sister station, JacarandaFM, with Prof. Gunnar Sigge, a food scientist, associate professor and Head of the Department of Food Science at Stellenbosch University, these dates are defined in law and how consumers should interpret them.

Understanding what different food dates actually indicate can help households make better choices. It can reduce waste, save money and support those who need to stretch their food budget further. The key lies in knowing the difference between best-before, sell-by and use-by dates, and why they exist.

There are two familiar approaches to food that has passed its printed date. Some people rely on sight and smell before making a decision, while others discard items the moment a date has passed. While caution around food safety is sensible, confusion about date labels often leads to unnecessary waste and avoidable costs.

What does South African law say about food date markings?

South African food labelling is regulated by the Foodstuffs, Cosmetics and Disinfectants Act, 1972 (Act 54 of 1972). Regulation 146 of 1 March 2010 sets out the rules for the labelling and advertising of foodstuffs. This regulation requires all packaged food products to carry a date marking.

The law specifies that food must display either a best before, use-by or sell-by date, depending on the nature of the product. It also prescribes how these dates should be presented on packaging. Importantly, South African legislation does not recognise the term expiry date, even though it is commonly used in everyday language.

What is a sell-by date and who is it for?

A sell-by date is primarily intended for retailers rather than consumers. It indicates the final date on which a product should be offered for sale. After this point, there is still a reasonable period during which the food can be safely stored and used at home.

These dates are sometimes shown as “display until”. They assist shops in managing stock rotation and ensuring products are sold while they are still within an acceptable quality window. For consumers, a sell-by date does not mean the food becomes unsafe immediately after that date.

What does best before actually mean?

Best-before dates are typically found on non-perishable foods. These include products that have a long shelf life and do not pose an immediate safety risk when stored correctly.

Prof. Sigge explained that best-before dates relate to quality rather than safety. Food that has passed its best-before date is generally still safe to eat. However, there may be changes in taste, texture or overall quality.

The best-before date marks the end of the period during which the product is expected to retain its full quality under stated storage conditions. Beyond this date, the food may still be perfectly satisfactory, even if it no longer meets the producer’s original quality claims.

Why are use-by dates treated differently?

Use-by dates are directly linked to food safety and should be taken seriously. These dates apply to perishable foods such as meat, fish, poultry, dairy products and ready-to-eat meals.

If a product is consumed on or before its use-by date and stored according to instructions, it is considered safe. Once the use-by date has passed, the risk increases and the food should not be consumed.

The use-by date indicates the end of the estimated period during which the product is expected to remain safe and maintain its normal quality attributes. After this date, the food should no longer be regarded as marketable.