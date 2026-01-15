Back-to-school shock: Why educating a child now costs more than ever

As children return to classrooms across South Africa, parents are facing a tough financial reality. The back-to-school period has become one of the most demanding times for household budgets, often rivalling or even exceeding December holiday spending. Recent research confirms what many families already feel: education-related costs are increasing at a rate well above general inflation

Uniforms dominate the expense list

School uniforms have become the biggest financial burden for parents preparing for the academic year. A basic uniform set, including items such as blazers, jerseys, shirts and trousers or skirts, now costs upwards of R2,700. Once shoes, school bags and additional accessories are added, the total climbs to around R5,000 per child.

The pressure does not stop at buying the basics. Many parents deliberately purchase uniforms several sizes too big, hoping they will last for more than one year as children grow. This strategy highlights just how stretched household finances have become when it comes to these annual expenses.

Stationery requirements add complexity

Stationery lists have also grown more detailed and restrictive. Schools often insist on specific brands or types of supplies, leaving parents with little flexibility to shop around for cheaper alternatives. What once included only pencils and notebooks now extends to geometry sets, calculators, dictionaries and other specialised items.

These requirements can add roughly R1,000 to the total bill, pushing overall back-to-school costs to around R6,000 per child, before transport, lunch money, or after-school care are even considered.

Multiple children multiply the burden

For families with more than one school-going child, the financial strain increases dramatically. Each child needs their own full set of uniforms, stationery and fees. In these households, total back-to-school costs can easily run into tens of thousands of rands, placing immense pressure on budgets, particularly after the festive season.

School fees create additional pressure

School fees remain another major source of stress. Some schools require significant upfront payments before learners can start classes. Parents have also reported unexpected increases at enrolment, with fees rising at the last minute, leaving families scrambling to find extra funds with little warning

Practical strategies for managing costs

Despite these challenges, many parents have adopted creative ways to cope. One common approach is buying stationery throughout the year when items are on special, spreading the cost instead of absorbing it all in January.

Others choose to deposit small amounts into uniform shop accounts during the year. This creates a dedicated fund that cannot be used elsewhere, helping parents feel more prepared and reducing the financial shock when the school year begins.

The broader economic impact

The rising cost of education reflects wider economic pressures facing South African households. When essential expenses such as school uniforms and supplies grow faster than inflation, families are forced to make difficult financial trade-offs. This has broader implications for access to education and long-term equality.

Each back-to-school season now serves as a reminder of how costly education has become. As prices continue to climb, parents are required to be more resourceful than ever, balancing tight budgets while still ensuring their children are equipped for learning and success.