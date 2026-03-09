Nutricia baby formula recalled in South Africa over toxin contamination risk

A total of 2,989 units are affected. The products have been distributed by United Pharmaceutical and sold at Dis-Chem and Clicks since August 2025.

The National Consumer Commission has announced the recall of two Nutricia baby formula products sold in South Africa: Nutricia Aptamil Nutribiotik 2 (800g) and Nutricia Aptajunior Nutribiotik 3 (800g).

What is the reason for the recall?

According to News24, Nutricia Southern Africa indicated that a raw material used in the production of the affected batches may carry traces of cereulide, a heat-resistant toxin.

At high levels of exposure, cereulide can cause symptoms including nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. This is the same toxin identified in the large-scale Nestlé baby formula recall earlier this year.

Who owns Nutricia and when did this issue first come to light?

Nutricia is owned by French food giant Danone, which first announced in Paris that it would withdraw some of the affected products.

In countries such as the United Kingdom, a recall was issued approximately a month before South Africa's official announcement was made.

The affected products were also exported to Botswana and Namibia, meaning the recall extends across the region.

Is this related to the Nestlé recall earlier this year?

The Nutricia recall follows a separate incident at the start of the year, when Swiss giant Nestlé recalled a batch of its NAN Special Pro baby formula from South African shelves as part of a global recall. That recall also included SMA, BEBA, and NAN infant and follow-on formulas after a quality issue was detected in an ingredient sourced from one of its major suppliers.

Parents who have purchased the affected Nutricia products are urged to return them to the retailer where they were bought.