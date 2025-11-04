AI-generated images used in crowdfunding scams raise new concerns for online donors

Online scammers are using AI-generated images in fake crowdfunding campaigns. Here’s how to recognise them and protect your money.

Online scammers are using AI-generated images in fake crowdfunding campaigns. Here’s how to recognise them and protect your money.

Online scams continue to evolve, and with artificial intelligence (AI) becoming increasingly advanced, fraudsters have found new ways to deceive unsuspecting donors. As the festive season approaches, more scams are emerging through platforms once seen as safe spaces for community-driven kindness — crowdfunding websites. A recent example highlights how AI-generated images are being used to make fraudulent crowdfunding campaigns appear more convincing. Reports from Good Things Guy reveal that scammers are exploiting the emotional nature of these platforms, crafting elaborate stories supported by synthetic images designed to tug at the heartstrings of potential donors.

What raised suspicion about a recent campaign? According to Good Things Guy, the publication received a heartfelt request from someone hoping to raise funds for a homeless man in need. The story was touching, and the person behind it appeared sincere. However, when the team reviewed the images submitted for the campaign, something seemed off. Initially, the pictures appeared to show a genuine situation, but closer inspection revealed inconsistencies. While it is common for images from some parts of South Africa to be of lower quality due to limited access to high-resolution mobile cameras, the issue went beyond that. Upon downloading the files, the publication discovered that the images contained metadata linked to “Grok,” an AI tool freely available online. This discovery indicated that the photos were not authentic but had instead been generated using artificial intelligence — a tactic designed to make a fake campaign seem legitimate. What can AI detection reveal? Artificial intelligence itself can be used to identify when other AI has been employed. When asked what signs it looks for, AI systems typically flag indicators such as: Hands with an odd number of fingers or warped shapes.





Blurred or melted-looking objects.





Repetitive or inconsistent patterns in hair, fabric or background details.





Unnaturally glossy or misaligned eyes.





Fabric folds that appear incorrect or unrealistic.



Using these visual cues, the publication was able to confirm its suspicions. The editorial team then alerted the crowdfunding platform hosting the campaign to investigate the potential scam. What happens when a crowdfunding campaign is flagged? While this particular case did not result in donors losing money, it highlights a growing concern. Fortunately, most established crowdfunding platforms have verification procedures designed to detect suspicious campaigns before funds are released. If a campaign fails its verification checks, it is stopped before any donations reach the organiser. This provides a degree of protection for donors, but the incident serves as a warning that scammers are finding increasingly sophisticated ways to exploit the goodwill of others.

ALSO READ: How drones and AI are transforming disaster management across SA

Why is transparency vital in crowdfunding? Good Things Guy stressed that it encourages anyone seeking help to use recognised crowdfunding partners that prioritise transparency and donor safety. Trusted platforms ensure that every transaction is traceable and that funds reach legitimate recipients. The publication also reiterated its policy of never sharing private banking details from individuals requesting donations, as such transfers cannot be independently verified. By keeping crowdfunding public, accountability and oversight are maintained, offering reassurance to donors. How can the public stay vigilant? As scams become more complex, being aware of the signs is essential. Supporting registered charities and verified campaigns remains the safest option for online giving. Double-checking the legitimacy of campaigns and the authenticity of images can prevent emotional manipulation. It is also worth pausing before donating to question the source, verify the story and confirm the credibility of the fundraising platform. Simple steps, such as reverse image searches or asking for additional verification, can help expose AI-generated fabrications. What role does AI play in the future of crowdfunding? While artificial intelligence has practical uses, such as helping campaigners write compelling descriptions or narrate videos, using it to deceive is unethical and harmful. Scams like these not only damage trust but also make it harder for genuine people in need to raise funds. Even if a campaign genuinely seeks to help, disclosing that AI-generated images are being used for privacy reasons is crucial. Transparency builds trust, whereas deception risks eroding it entirely.

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!

Image courtesy of iStock