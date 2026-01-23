Afrikaans streaming platform: Here's what we know about AfriForumTV

According to BusinessTech, AfriForumTV has now attracted more than 200,000 registered users, reflecting consistent growth since its launch in April 2022. This increase has taken place alongside an expansion of the platform’s content and a clearer articulation of its long-term purpose within the AfriForum and Solidarity Movement structures.

The service launched approximately four years ago and initially offered a modest collection of content. At the time, the library consisted of only a few dozen programmes, including documentaries, news and current affairs content, school sports coverage, podcasts, lifestyle features and children’s programming. Despite its limited size, the platform was positioned as part of a broader strategy linked to community-focused media.

AfriForum’s Afrikaans-focused streaming service has seen steady growth since its launch, attracting a large user base and expanding its catalogue well beyond its original offering. The platform, known as AfriForumTV, was introduced as a free video streaming service and has gradually positioned itself as a notable player in the Afrikaans digital media space

Why was AfriForumTV launched?

At its launch, AfriForum chief executive Kallie Kriel described the platform as a logical step forward for the organisation. He explained that the service aligned with the Solidarity Movement’s broader aim of promoting community self-reliance. AfriForumTV was positioned as an independent platform designed to host new voices and provide viewers with a wider choice of Afrikaans content.

Kriel stated that the service offered an alternative space for conveying a variety of messages, with a focus on accessibility rather than commercial returns. This philosophy has continued to shape the platform’s operational and funding model.

How many users does the platform have?

AfriForumTV co-ordinator Shinelle Brewis provided an update on the platform’s performance, confirming that it has reached 201,184 registered users. While the total number of sign-ups is substantial, Brewis noted that monthly active users fluctuate between 1,500 and 3,000. These figures reflect typical engagement patterns for niche streaming services, particularly those offering specialised language content.

How is AfriForumTV funded?

Unlike many mainstream streaming platforms, AfriForumTV does not rely on subscription fees as its primary source of income. Video streaming services commonly generate revenue through paid subscriptions, advertising, or a combination of both. AfriForumTV, however, operates with a different goal.

While the platform does earn some income through advertising, it is primarily funded through AfriForum’s broader membership base. Brewis explained that the service is not designed to generate profit but to provide value to people who support the organisation. She added that the platform represents a collective effort by members to build something aligned with their shared beliefs.

The service is also used as a tool to attract new AfriForum members while offering content to existing supporters, creating a link between media consumption and organisational growth.

What content does AfriForumTV offer?

AfriForumTV has significantly expanded its catalogue since launch and now offers around 180 unique titles. Brewis attributed this growth to the platform opening itself up to independent filmmakers and content creators. By doing so, AfriForumTV has increased both the quantity and diversity of its programming.

Brewis said the platform aims to provide space for creators who share a passion for the industry. Importantly, the content remains the property of the creators, and they are compensated based on the number of views their productions receive. This approach allows creators to retain ownership while benefiting financially from their work.

Which programmes are most popular?

Despite the introduction of new and original content, older programmes have proven to be the most popular among viewers. Titles such as 'Orkney Snork Nie', 'Die Swartkat' and 'Konings' remain audience favourites. These shows have been temporarily licensed from the SABC and continue to attract strong interest.

Children’s programming has also performed well on the platform, highlighting demand for Afrikaans content aimed at younger audiences.