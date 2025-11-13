93-year-old anti-ageing doctor becomes one of the oldest fathers in the world
By Stacey & J Sbu
At 93, Dr John Levin welcomed a baby with his wife, Dr Yanying Lu, 37. Their inspiring story shows that love and parenthood have no age limit.
For most people, the idea of becoming a parent in their nineties might sound impossible. However, for Melbourne-based anti-ageing medical specialist, Dr John Levin, that dream became reality. At 93-years-old, Dr Levin and his 37-year-old wife, Dr Yanying Lu, celebrated the birth of their son, Gabby, in February 2024. The couple, who have been together for more than a decade, say they are even open to having another child.
Their remarkable story made headlines when the pair appeared on Nova 100 alongside hosts Jase Hawkins, Lauren Phillips and Clint Stanaway.
How did their journey to parenthood begin?
The couple’s relationship began in an unexpected way. After the passing of his wife of 57 years, Dr Levin decided to learn Mandarin. His teacher, Dr Lu, was a linguistics expert, and what started as language lessons gradually grew into a romantic relationship. They married in Las Vegas in 2014 and have since shared a unique bond, balancing a significant age gap with mutual respect and affection.
According to National Seniors Australia, the idea of having a child only came up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr Lu reportedly said she wanted to have a child so that if anything happened to her husband, she would have a part of him to hold on to. Their baby was conceived through IVF and the procedure worked on the very first attempt.
What challenges do older parents face?
Dr Levin is already a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His new journey into parenthood has reignited public debate about older parents raising young children. He has undergone stem cell therapy to support his health and hopes to live long enough to see his son reach adulthood.
While their story is extraordinary, it reflects a wider social trend. Statistics from the United States National Centre for Health Statistics indicate that for the first time in history, birth rates among parents aged 40 and older have overtaken those of teenagers. This shift has been driven by advances in fertility treatments and longer life expectancies.
However, being an older parent comes with its own set of challenges. Medically, there is a higher risk of pregnancy complications and genetic conditions. Physically, older parents may not be able to participate in the same active play or milestones as younger parents can. Socially, children may experience confusion or stigma when their parents are mistaken for their grandparents.
Financial considerations also play a role. Many older parents live on fixed incomes and raising a child, with the associated costs of education, food and clothing, can add pressure to retirement budgets.
What are the advantages of later-life parenting?
Despite the challenges, there are also many positives. Older parents often bring a deep sense of emotional maturity, patience and stability to child-rearing. Studies have suggested that children raised by older parents can benefit from a more nurturing and secure home environment.
Dr Levin’s relationship with Dr Lu also showcases resilience and devotion in what is often referred to as a “May-December” relationship. Their story shows that emotional connection and mutual support can thrive across generations.
How does Dr Levin stay healthy at his age?
Dr Levin, who has outlived the average Australian male life expectancy by about a decade, maintains a strong commitment to his wellbeing. He told Nova 100’s Jase and Lauren Show that his key advice for longevity is simple: “Try to keep your heart healthy. Six out of every 10 people get heart disease, and three or four out of 10 die from it.”
His goal is to live to at least 105 so that he can see Gabby grow into his teenage years. Despite his age, he remains active in his medical field and continues to promote the benefits of healthy living.
Interestingly, Dr Levin claims he is not the most famous person in his family. One of his grandchildren, Sophia Levin, is a well-known food critic and a judge on the popular television show MasterChef.
As for family dynamics, Dr Lu described her husband as an “old-fashioned dad” who does not change nappies. She is aware of the public’s scrutiny regarding their age gap but chooses to focus on the positives.
“If our story can put a smile on people’s faces, then we’ve achieved our purpose,” she said.
Image courtesy of www.drjohnlevin.com.au
