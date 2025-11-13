93-year-old anti-ageing doctor becomes one of the oldest fathers in the world

For most people, the idea of becoming a parent in their nineties might sound impossible. However, for Melbourne-based anti-ageing medical specialist, Dr John Levin , that dream became reality. At 93-years-old, Dr Levin and his 37-year-old wife, Dr Yanying Lu, celebrated the birth of their son, Gabby, in February 2024. The couple, who have been together for more than a decade, say they are even open to having another child.

How did their journey to parenthood begin?

The couple’s relationship began in an unexpected way. After the passing of his wife of 57 years, Dr Levin decided to learn Mandarin. His teacher, Dr Lu, was a linguistics expert, and what started as language lessons gradually grew into a romantic relationship. They married in Las Vegas in 2014 and have since shared a unique bond, balancing a significant age gap with mutual respect and affection.

According to National Seniors Australia, the idea of having a child only came up during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr Lu reportedly said she wanted to have a child so that if anything happened to her husband, she would have a part of him to hold on to. Their baby was conceived through IVF and the procedure worked on the very first attempt.

What challenges do older parents face?

Dr Levin is already a father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His new journey into parenthood has reignited public debate about older parents raising young children. He has undergone stem cell therapy to support his health and hopes to live long enough to see his son reach adulthood.

While their story is extraordinary, it reflects a wider social trend. Statistics from the United States National Centre for Health Statistics indicate that for the first time in history, birth rates among parents aged 40 and older have overtaken those of teenagers. This shift has been driven by advances in fertility treatments and longer life expectancies.

However, being an older parent comes with its own set of challenges. Medically, there is a higher risk of pregnancy complications and genetic conditions. Physically, older parents may not be able to participate in the same active play or milestones as younger parents can. Socially, children may experience confusion or stigma when their parents are mistaken for their grandparents.

Financial considerations also play a role. Many older parents live on fixed incomes and raising a child, with the associated costs of education, food and clothing, can add pressure to retirement budgets.

What are the advantages of later-life parenting?

Despite the challenges, there are also many positives. Older parents often bring a deep sense of emotional maturity, patience and stability to child-rearing. Studies have suggested that children raised by older parents can benefit from a more nurturing and secure home environment.

Dr Levin’s relationship with Dr Lu also showcases resilience and devotion in what is often referred to as a “May-December” relationship. Their story shows that emotional connection and mutual support can thrive across generations.