67 meme: What does it really mean?
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
The viral “six-seven” slang is echoing through classrooms across the globe but what does it actually mean?
The viral “six-seven” slang is echoing through classrooms across the globe but what does it actually mean?
A new viral phrase has taken classrooms by storm across the world and it just two numbers - “six-seven.” Once confined to online chatter, it has now infiltrated schools, leaving teachers both baffled and exasperated.
A recent survey of 10,000 teachers revealed that the phrase has become an unavoidable classroom disruption.
Why are teachers (and parents) frustrated?
Mathematics teachers appear to bear the brunt of the craze, as lessons frequently involve references to the numbers six and seven. However, the phenomenon extends beyond maths. Any mention of page 67, the year 1967, or even numbers that include six or seven triggers laughter and chants of “six-seven.”
According to The Guardian, students have even requested to have “six-seven” painted on their faces for school discos, showing how deeply the meme has embedded itself into youth culture. A spokesperson for Teacher Tapp, the polling app behind the survey, said: “Six-seven is everywhere but especially in maths classrooms, and no one knows what it actually means — not even young teachers.”
Does the meme have any meaning?
The origins of the meme trace back to a video posted earlier this year by a content creator at a basketball game in the United States. The phrase, pronounced “six sevvv-an” and often paired with a distinctive hand gesture, quickly spread online.
Despite its global popularity, its meaning remains elusive. For some, it seems to convey a casual acknowledgement; for others, it means nothing at all.
Some social media users claim that the meme originated from the song “Doot Doot (6 7) by Skrilla. This song became a popular beat used in video edits of professional basketball players.
How far has the trend spread?
Aside from South Africa and the UK, in the United States, it has become so widespread that teachers avoid assigning tasks involving the numbers six or seven. The Wall Street Journal reported one Texas teacher saying: “If you tell them to do questions six, seven, they start yelling it like it’s catnip.”
ALSO READ: A South African pizza favourite is back with a relaunch that’s bound to fire up your taste buds
What’s next for viral slang?
Memes are evolving faster every day. We have just climbed out of the trenches of ‘Skibbidi toilet’ and jumped straight into ‘six-seven’. Keeping up with modern-day slang is making our backs hurt more than they should.
All we know is, we’re sick of having to use Urban Dictionary to keep up with the younger generation.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
https://www.ecr.co.za/press/it-official-east-coast-radio-can-be-accessed-anywhere-sa/, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of iStock and Canva
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago