67 meme: What does it really mean?

A new viral phrase has taken classrooms by storm across the world and it just two numbers - “six-seven.” Once confined to online chatter, it has now infiltrated schools, leaving teachers both baffled and exasperated.

Why are teachers (and parents) frustrated?

Mathematics teachers appear to bear the brunt of the craze, as lessons frequently involve references to the numbers six and seven. However, the phenomenon extends beyond maths. Any mention of page 67, the year 1967, or even numbers that include six or seven triggers laughter and chants of “six-seven.”

According to The Guardian, students have even requested to have “six-seven” painted on their faces for school discos, showing how deeply the meme has embedded itself into youth culture. A spokesperson for Teacher Tapp, the polling app behind the survey, said: “Six-seven is everywhere but especially in maths classrooms, and no one knows what it actually means — not even young teachers.”

Does the meme have any meaning?

The origins of the meme trace back to a video posted earlier this year by a content creator at a basketball game in the United States. The phrase, pronounced “six sevvv-an” and often paired with a distinctive hand gesture, quickly spread online.

Despite its global popularity, its meaning remains elusive. For some, it seems to convey a casual acknowledgement; for others, it means nothing at all.

Some social media users claim that the meme originated from the song “Doot Doot (6 7) by Skrilla. This song became a popular beat used in video edits of professional basketball players.

How far has the trend spread?

Aside from South Africa and the UK, in the United States, it has become so widespread that teachers avoid assigning tasks involving the numbers six or seven. The Wall Street Journal reported one Texas teacher saying: “If you tell them to do questions six, seven, they start yelling it like it’s catnip.”