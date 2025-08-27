5 things women should know before turning 35

When Don’t Hold Back host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba revealed on the podcast that she’s turning 35 later this year, she admitted she was struggling with questions many women ask themselves: Have I achieved enough? Am I where I should be at this age?

It was the perfect moment to bring in a mentor figure. Sitting across from her was Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp – a household name on radio and TV, an author, leadership coach, and mother – who knows about navigating milestones and expectations.

Elana’s message? Stop panicking.

“Age and years are a gift. We put so much pressure on ourselves, thinking we are immortal. But this moment, right now, is what we’re living for.”

RELATED READ: Living positively with HIV in 2025

During the conversation, Elana shared hard-won lessons on money, health, relationships, and self-belief. She recalled the best financial advice she ever received from her father: “Don’t spend money you don’t have.”

She also challenged the social pressure around what success should look like by mid-thirties, saying it’s a myth that you need to be wealthy and settled down by the age of 35.

Instead, she defined success in simpler terms: “Comfort. If it’s something that you really wanted, you should be so happy that you’ve achieved it and you’re comfortable with it.”

For Elana, gratitude underpins it all: “Gratitude is my superpower. Even when I travel, I will come back to this country and be like, this is the best country with the best people.”

Her advice for women worried they’ve “left it too late” was equally clear: “If you’ve never started saving, start now. If you’ve never dreamt, start now. If you’ve never lived, start now.”

Whether you’re in your twenties, thirties, or beyond, this episode is packed with practical wisdom and empowering reminders that it’s never too late to reset, grow, and thrive.

Watch or listen to the full episode of Don’t Hold Back below.