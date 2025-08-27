5 things women should know before turning 35
Updated | By ECR / DW
What should every woman know before 35? Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp shares powerful life lessons on career, health, money, and relationships.
Even if you had to put down your to-do list and all the things you want to achieve in life, the day we leave earth, we still would not have completed it. So stop stressing, age is a blessing.
- Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp
When Don’t Hold Back host Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba revealed on the podcast that she’s turning 35 later this year, she admitted she was struggling with questions many women ask themselves: Have I achieved enough? Am I where I should be at this age?
It was the perfect moment to bring in a mentor figure. Sitting across from her was Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp – a household name on radio and TV, an author, leadership coach, and mother – who knows about navigating milestones and expectations.
Elana’s message? Stop panicking.
“Age and years are a gift. We put so much pressure on ourselves, thinking we are immortal. But this moment, right now, is what we’re living for.”
During the conversation, Elana shared hard-won lessons on money, health, relationships, and self-belief. She recalled the best financial advice she ever received from her father: “Don’t spend money you don’t have.”
She also challenged the social pressure around what success should look like by mid-thirties, saying it’s a myth that you need to be wealthy and settled down by the age of 35.
Instead, she defined success in simpler terms: “Comfort. If it’s something that you really wanted, you should be so happy that you’ve achieved it and you’re comfortable with it.”
For Elana, gratitude underpins it all: “Gratitude is my superpower. Even when I travel, I will come back to this country and be like, this is the best country with the best people.”
Her advice for women worried they’ve “left it too late” was equally clear: “If you’ve never started saving, start now. If you’ve never dreamt, start now. If you’ve never lived, start now.”
Whether you’re in your twenties, thirties, or beyond, this episode is packed with practical wisdom and empowering reminders that it’s never too late to reset, grow, and thrive.
Watch or listen to the full episode of Don’t Hold Back below.
Meanwhile, Season 3 of this award-winning video podcast launched with an inspiring conversation between Nozibele and Sibulele Sibaca Nomnganga. Sibulele shared her journey of losing both parents as a child and how she turned that pain into a source of purpose. She also reflects on her experiences with miscarriage, IVF, and the joy of becoming a mom to twins while building her career as a respected leader in the NGO sector.
Watch or listen to the full episode below.
Don’t Hold Back is an internationally recognised podcast co-produced by East Coast Radio, Jacaranda FM, and Deutsche Welle. Each episode tackles taboo topics and real-life challenges faced by South Africans under 35 - from identity and culture to mental health and relationships.
MORE ABOUT NOZIBELE QAMNGANA-MAYABA:
Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba is an award-winning author, HIV activist, certified life coach, and TV presenter. She is best known for her bestselling book I Am Still Me and for hosting the groundbreaking docu-series #YesIHaveHIV, which earned critical acclaim for its impact on HIV awareness in South Africa. A respected public speaker and social commentator, Nozibele uses her platforms to challenge stigma, empower young people, and lead honest conversations about identity, health, and personal growth.
