43 high-paying jobs in South Africa revealed by latest salary data

South Africa’s top earners have been revealed. Find out which 43 jobs pay more than the national average.

South Africa’s top earners have been revealed. Find out which 43 jobs pay more than the national average.

South Africa’s average salary has continued to rise. Stats SA’s latest quarterly employment survey (QES) shows that the average monthly salary in the country reached R29,290 in the second quarter of 2025. This marks a 3.4% increase from the R28,322 recorded in the first quarter. Year-on-year, employees saw a 6.5% increase in their average monthly earnings between May 2024 and May 2025. Gross earnings across the formal, non-agricultural sector increased slightly by R2.2 billion, moving from R984.7 billion in March 2025 to R986.8 billion in June 2025.

How have salaries changed across different categories? While the overall average salary has climbed, there are clear differences across job sectors. The report notes that basic salaries and wages grew by 2.5% over the quarter. However, bonus payments fell sharply by 25.4%, reflecting a typical seasonal adjustment, and overtime pay declined by 1.0%. Interestingly, as the national average rose, fewer job types paid at or above that average. Out of around 90 occupations recorded in the QES, only 43 offered salaries higher than the national mean. Which industries offer the highest salaries? The highest average salary recorded was R72,591 per month for employees in financial intermediation and related activities. This sector includes roles connected to banking and financial services. The next highest-paying field was electricity, gas, steam, and water supply, where average monthly earnings reached R63,262. According to BusinessTech, utility sector jobs consistently rank among the best-paying positions in the country. Eskom’s recent financial results reflected this trend, showing that the average employee earned approximately R870,000 per year, or R72,500 per month. What other professions rank among the top earners? Other well-compensated roles were found in computer and related business services, where employees earned an average of R56,629 per month, and in air transport, where the figure stood at R54,820. Jobs within the health and social work sector also featured prominently, with average salaries of R48,465 per month. Government-related roles in extra-budgetary institutions, such as certain public entities, earned around R50,489 per month, while professionals in architectural, engineering, and technical fields earned R46,394.

ALSO READ: 15 million children aged 13 to 15 are now vaping in global nicotine addiction surge

How do lower-paying jobs compare? On the opposite end of the spectrum, apparel and knitted textile manufacturing jobs recorded some of the lowest average salaries, at R11,578 per month. Slightly higher averages were seen in the hospitality industry, including hotels and restaurants (R11,815), and sawmilling (R12,281). Meanwhile, paper and paper product manufacturers were just above the national average, earning R29,894 per month. What are the top-paying jobs in South Africa? According to BusinessTech, the following 43 job types currently pay above the national average of R29,290 per month:

43 jobs that pay higher / BusinessTech

43 jobs that pay higher / BusinessTech

43 jobs that pay higher / BusinessTech

What does this mean for South Africa’s workforce? The QES data highlights a growing divide between top-earning industries and lower-income sectors. While the national average continues to rise, high-paying roles remain concentrated in financial, technical, and utility sectors. This pattern shows that South Africa’s most lucrative jobs are often tied to specialised skills and professional expertise, while labour-intensive and service-oriented fields continue to lag behind in compensation.

Image courtesy of iStock

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!