 3D printed guns in South Africa: Are they illegal?
3D printed guns in South Africa: Are they illegal?

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

 With the rise of 3D printing in South Africa, we’re taking a look at firearms and the legalities.

3D printed gun
3D printed gun / iStock

3D printed guns are firearms or firearm components manufactured using a 3D printer. These guns are often made of plastic and can be produced without traditional manufacturing techniques. The guns are untraceable because they do not have serial numbers.

According to TimesLIVE, Gun Free South Africa researcher Claire Taylor said any production of homemade weapons is illegal in South Africa. Taylor was commenting on a US federal judge's decision to grant a temporary restraining order against the release of designs for a 3D-printed gun. 

The designs would have allowed individuals to download blueprints to print a handgun at home without undergoing a background check.

What are the legal implications of 3D-printed guns in South Africa?

In South Africa, manufacturing any gun or ammunition without a manufacturer's licence can result in up to 25 years in jail. Altering a gun without a gunsmith's licence can lead to a 15-year prison sentence. The Firearms Control Act distinguishes between airguns and firearms. Airguns fire bullets and projectiles less than 5.6 mm or at a muzzle energy of less than 8 joules using compressed gas. 

Firearms, on the other hand, fire bullets or projectiles using a burning propellant such as gunpowder at a muzzle energy of over eight joules.

Taylor believes South Africa's firearm legislation is strong, but people are not aware of the laws surrounding gun use. She said it would be a great concern if blueprints for 3D guns were made freely available. Taylor urged individuals to report anyone suspected of using or possessing an illegal gun.

Image courtesy of iStock

