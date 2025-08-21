Yoh! These 30 SA slang words are in the Oxford English Dictionary

Remember that feeling when you found out “gatvol” made it into the Oxford English Dictionary (OED)? It was a moment of pure pride. Suddenly, that feeling of being completely fed up wasn't just a mood; it was a legitimate, globally recognised word. Here's a secret: “gatvol” was just the beginning.

The New SA Words in the OED

Let's start with the freshest entries from the March 2025 update. Besides “gatvol,” you can now officially call that decorated hard hat a “makarapa” or that traditional fabric “seshweshwe.” Need to express serious annoyance? You’re no longer just cross, you’re “the hell-in.” And if you’ve got a troublesome friend, feel free to call them a “skabenga.” Our most versatile exclamation, “yoh,” has also made the cut, proving that a single word can convey everything from shock to pure joy.

Even our word for prison, “tjoekie,” is now official, as is the rollie you’re smoking, a “zol.” Other newcomers include “moggy,” “sharp-sharp,” and “voetsek.”

These words are the pioneers, the ones that paved the way for the rest of us. They tell our story, from the joy of a “braai” to the deliciousness of a “bunny chow.” Our unique landscape is in there too, with “koppies” officially recognised.



The pure beauty of our language shines through with “deurmekaar,” and our shared humanity is captured in the word “ubuntu.” And of course, there’s “lekker,” the Swiss Army knife of South African words. It's an emotion, an expression, a compliment, and a way of life all rolled into one.

You’ll find words for greetings like “howzit,” and words for pain like “eina.” Our protest culture is honoured with “gumboot dance” and “toyi-toyi.” Even our beat-up old cars, a “skedonk,” are in the dictionary.



Our identity is in there, with “Mzansi,” and our food, with “rooibos” and “sarmie.” Our leaders are “amakhosi,” our neighbourhood a “kasi,” and our sandwiches “sarmies.” From the legal term “voetstoots” to the affirmative “yebo,” and the communal gathering place “kgotla” to the word for cool, “kif,” these words show the depth of our culture.

The next time you drop a casual “howzit,” call your car a “skedonk,” or tell someone you’re “gatvol,” know that it's not just slang anymore. It’s official. It’s proudly South African and it's Oxford-approved.