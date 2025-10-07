15 million children aged 13 to 15 are now vaping in global nicotine addiction surge

A growing number of children aged 13 to 15 are vaping, with the WHO warning of a global nicotine addiction crisis.

A growing number of children aged 13 to 15 are vaping, with the WHO warning of a global nicotine addiction crisis.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stark warning about the increasing number of children addicted to e-cigarettes. The organisation estimates that over 15 million children aged between 13 and 15 are currently vaping worldwide. This marks what it calls an “alarming” new wave of nicotine addiction, driven largely by targeted marketing and the misconception that vaping is less harmful than traditional smoking. The WHO’s data reveals that children are, on average, nine times more likely to vape than adults in countries where statistics are available. The report highlights how e-cigarette companies have positioned their products as safer alternatives while aggressively marketing to younger audiences, drawing them into early nicotine use.

What does the WHO say about this growing concern? Etienne Krug, WHO’s director of health determinants, promotion and prevention, stated that e-cigarettes are fuelling a new era of nicotine dependency. He cautioned that the promotion of vapes as harm-reduction tools is misleading, as they are hooking children on nicotine earlier and risking the loss of decades of public health progress. Globally, more than 100 million people are vaping, including around 86 million adults. However, the inclusion of 15 million children in this figure has raised serious concerns among health officials about the potential long-term impact on public health. How does this compare to traditional tobacco use? Despite this worrying trend, global tobacco use among adults has declined. The WHO reports a decrease from 1.38 billion tobacco users in 2000 to 1.2 billion in 2024, even as the world’s population continues to grow. This indicates successful tobacco control initiatives, yet the rise of vaping threatens to undo some of these achievements. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commented that millions of people are either quitting or avoiding tobacco use thanks to these control efforts. However, he warned that the tobacco industry is pushing back with new nicotine products such as vapes, specifically targeting the youth demographic. Are some countries still seeing tobacco use increase? According to IOL, the WHO’s report found that 12 countries are witnessing an increase in tobacco use, representing millions more people at risk of preventable diseases, disabilities, and premature death. WHO’s assistant director-general, Jeremy Farrar, expressed concern that the trend could have devastating global health consequences. Farrar also pointed out that while tobacco use is declining faster among women than men, smoking continues to kill more than seven million people annually. In addition, second-hand smoke causes over one million deaths every year. He described smoking indoors around children as “irresponsible and unacceptable.”

How early are children starting to use tobacco? The WHO estimates that around 40 million children aged 13 to 15 currently use tobacco, equating to one in 10 within that age group. In some countries, children reportedly begin using tobacco products well before the age of 10. Alison Commar, the lead author of the WHO’s global report, said that children are being “very heavily exposed” to tobacco advertising online. She explained that marketing on social media platforms is often subtle and difficult to regulate, with influencers promoting products indirectly by featuring them in unrelated content. Is vaping a gateway to tobacco use? Commar warned that e-cigarettes often serve as a gateway for young people, leading them toward tobacco use later in life or maintaining nicotine addiction as they grow older. The WHO’s findings suggest that without stronger regulation and enforcement, the next generation could face a resurgence in nicotine dependence, undoing years of global progress in reducing tobacco consumption. Reports IOL, the WHO’s message is clear: while smoking rates may be falling, the rise in youth vaping signals a new public health challenge, one that requires urgent attention to protect children from the long-term dangers of nicotine addiction.

Image courtesy of iStock

Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!