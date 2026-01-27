10-minute driving licence centres expand across with smart DLTC rollout

These centres, known as Smart DLTCs, are positioned as a modern alternative to traditional licensing offices, offering digital, cashless and appointment-based services that significantly reduce waiting times. The department says the initiative is aimed at reshaping how residents interact with licensing services while addressing long-standing challenges such as congestion, backlogs and corruption.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is speeding up the rollout of Smart Driver Licence Testing Centres across the province, with a focus on faster services, improved access and greater transparency in licensing.

What are smart driver licence testing centres?

Smart DLTCs are specialised licensing hubs that integrate digital systems, streamlined processes and appointment-only access to improve efficiency. They are fully linked to the national eNaTIS administration system and provide a wide range of licensing services in one location.

These include driving licence applications, renewals, vehicle licence renewals and related transactions. By centralising these services within a smart framework, the department says it has been able to reduce turnaround times and improve the overall experience for motorists.

Where are smart DLTCs currently operating?

Several Smart DLTCs are already operational across Gauteng. These include centres in Atteridgeville, Denlyn, Maponya Mall, Centurion, Protea Glen and Midrand. An additional site, the Umphakathi Smart DLTC, is expected to open soon, further extending the network.

The department has placed particular emphasis on expanding services into townships and previously underserved areas, ensuring that quality licensing facilities are available closer to where people live.

Why are licence renewals taking only 10 minutes?

One of the most notable features of the Smart DLTCs is the rapid processing time for licence renewals. Using smart enrolment technology, digital records and cashless payment systems, routine renewals can be completed in approximately 10 minutes.

This approach removes many of the manual steps that traditionally slowed down the process. According to BusinessTech, the department views this efficiency as a key factor in reducing queues and improving service delivery across the province.

How do these centres support road safety?

The Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has stressed that the rollout is not only about convenience. She has linked the initiative directly to road safety outcomes, noting that accessible and corruption-free licensing encourages more drivers to become properly licensed.

When legitimate licensing processes are easier to access, fewer motorists resort to driving illegally or obtaining fraudulent licences. The department believes that ensuring drivers are properly tested and legally licensed plays a critical role in improving safety on Gauteng’s roads.

How is corruption being addressed at smart DLTCs?

Smart DLTCs operate strictly on an appointment-only basis, removing the space for informal intermediaries or runners. Law enforcement officials manage the centres, which the department says ensures transparency and integrity throughout the licensing process.

By eliminating cash transactions and introducing controlled access, the system is designed to limit opportunities for bribery and irregular practices that have affected traditional licensing offices in the past.