1 in 3 workers quit jobs due to mental health issues, study finds

Nearly 1 in 3 professionals have quit their job due to mental health reasons, with women and millennials disproportionately affected, according to a new study.

A recent study by Huntr has shed light on the significant impact of mental health on workplace decisions. According to the study, nearly one in three professionals (30.1%) have left their job due to mental health reasons. This staggering statistic puts a spotlight on the urgent need for employers to prioritise mental health support and create psychologically safe work environments.

Have you ever quit a job for mental health / Huntr

The study surveyed 455 professionals and found that 137 individuals had made the difficult decision to leave their job due to mental health reasons. This decision is not taken lightly and the fact that these individuals were willing to sacrifice job security and income for their mental well-being highlights the severity of workplace mental health challenges. Gender disparities in mental health-related resignations The study also revealed significant disparities in workplace experiences based on gender identity. Women were found to be 40% more likely than men to quit their jobs for mental health reasons, with 35.0% of female respondents making this decision compared to 25.1% of male respondents. Non-binary and non-disclosed gender identities showed even higher rates, at 42.9% and 50%, respectively. These findings suggest that marginalised gender groups face disproportionate mental health challenges in the workplace.

Mental health job quits by gender identity / Huntr

Generational divide in mental health-related resignations The study also found a striking pattern in the generational divide. Millennials were more than twice as likely as Gen Z to quit their jobs for mental health reasons, with 37.8% of millennial respondents making this decision. Generation X followed at 26.7%, while Gen Z showed the lowest rate at 17.3%. The findings show the urgent need for employers to look into mental health support and create psychologically safe work environments. By doing so, employers can reduce the likelihood of employees leaving their jobs due to mental health reasons and promote a healthier and more productive work environment.

Images courtesy of Huntr and iStock

