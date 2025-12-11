Yashna levels up with her new EP Yano Groove II

Yashna’s new EP brings a wave of festive energy and proudly local flair, marking a powerful moment in her journey as one of KZN’s rising stars

KZN’s very own Yashna is giving us a December gift we didn’t even know we needed, a brand-new EP titled Yano Groove II. It’s fresh, it’s vibey, and it’s perfectly crafted for the festive season. Amapiano grooves, smooth vocals, and that unmistakable Yashna flair come together in a project that feels like sunshine, late nights, and celebration.

The EP marks an exciting moment in her evolution as an artist. Yashna has been steadily rising in the music landscape, carving out a sound that blends her incredible voice, confidence and proudly local energy. Yano Groove feels like her stepping fully into her lane and inviting KZN to dance with her.

Earlier this year, Yashna made headlines across the province when she won the Big Walk Anthem Search, an achievement that showcased not only her vocal talent, but her songwriting skills and ability to connect deeply with an audience. Her winning track became the official sound of one of KZN’s most beloved events, securing her place as a standout local artist to watch.

Now she’s back on our airwaves.

She joined Sam Cele on his show #PlayLocal to talk about the creation of Yano Groove II, what this EP means to her, and how her year of milestones has shaped her artistry. Listen to the full interview in the podcast below:

If you love championing home-grown talent or you're looking for the next addition to your festive playlist, this is one you don’t want to miss. Tune in to Play Local with Sam Cele every Sunday 6pm-10pm. Proudly KZN. Proudly Play Local.

