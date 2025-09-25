Pick n Pay Powers Your Summer with the ECR Top 40
Updated | By East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio’s Top 40 with Styles, powered by Pick n Pay, is the home of summer’s hottest countdown.
East Coast Radio’s Top 40 with Styles, powered by Pick n Pay, is the home of summer’s hottest countdown.
From Shopping aisles to the Springboks, from Super Savings to your Speakers.
Pick n Pay brings you the sound of Summer with Shisa Summer.
Join us, for the ECR Top 40 with Styles powered by Pick n Pay from 10h00 to 14h00.
Catch the 40 biggest Shisa Summer songs, from the freshest releases to the tracks everyone’s talking about. Plus, we’ve got your celeb interviews, gossip, and the ultimate weekend vibe.
East Coast Radio, It’s always Shisa Summer at Pick n Pay.
The ECR Top 40 with Styles, every Saturday – powered by Pick n Pay.
More on East Coast Radio
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
More KZN Future 50
Show's Stories
-
Can you tell the difference between AI and reality?
A video of a shipping container being transported on the roof of a car h...Danny Guselli 23 minutes ago
-
FlySafair confirms death of passenger on board flight from Durban to Johannesburg
FlySafair confirmed to East Coast Radio that a passenger passed away on ...Stacey & J Sbu 48 minutes ago