 Wait… is a Zebra actually black with white stripes?
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Wait… is a Zebra actually black with white stripes?

Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

The internet might have been wrong about Zebras this whole time! A viral photo just unveiled the black and white truth.

Zebra black and white Kruger
Kruger National Park Zebra / X

Every now and then the internet gets stuck on a question that feels weirdly important… like pineapple on pizza, or whether cereal is technically soup.

This week’s debate is about Zebras. Again.

However, the mystery might finally be solved! 

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A photo taken in Kruger National Park recently went viral after people noticed something unusual about the zebra in the image. 

The Zebra's lack of stripes made everyone stop scrolling and immediately reignited one of the internet’s favourite wildlife arguments:

Is a zebra black with white stripes… or white with black stripes?

Well, this Zebra might’ve just answered that question.

Viral Kruger Zebra
Kruger National Park Zebra / X
Viral Kruger Zebra 2
Kruger National Park Zebra / X

Now before you celebrate in excitement, scientists have actually had an answer for a while. 

Yet, this viral moment dragged the debate back into the spotlight.

According to researchers studying the Plains Zebra, zebras are technically black animals with white stripes.

Zebra embryos start out with dark (black) skin. The white stripes appear later, where pigment production is switched off in specific areas.

If you shave a zebra (not recommended unless you enjoy being kicked into next week), the skin underneath is black.

So biologically speaking, the zebra is black first, and the white stripes are essentially the pattern layered on top.

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Why do Zebras even have stripes?

Scientists believe zebra stripes help with several things like: 

  • Confusing predators when the herd moves together
  • Reducing insect bites, especially from biting flies
  • Temperature regulation, as the stripes heat differently in the sun

Basically, the stripes arent just fashion. They’re survival gear.

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