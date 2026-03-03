Youth retirement home: Gen Z is officially done working

Gen Z has officially clocked out and checked into this viral Youth Retirement Home

Gen Z is officially done! Yep, and instead of quitting their jobs dramatically or moving to Bali, they’re… retiring. Early. Meet Namshan Wellness, the viral “youth retirement home” that opened in January 2026 in Gopeng. This might just be the most Gen Z thing ever created.

So what is this place exactly? It’s an 8-acre nature retreat designed for burnt-out 20- and 30-somethings who are done with hustle culture. The mastermind behind it? A 26-year-old who clearly looked at corporate life and said, “Absolutely not.” Instead of deadlines and email notifications at 11:47pm, guests at Namshan Wellness get: Gardening Slow walks in nature Feeding fish Reading books Home-cooked meals Zero pressure Zero meetings In other words: professional resting.

Let’s be honest though… Between the side hustles, digital overload, constant connectivity, and the pressure to “build your empire before 30,” young adults are exhausted. IOL reports that anxiety and burnout among people aged 18 to 34 have been climbing, and switching off feels impossible when your job lives inside your phone. So instead of grinding harder, some are choosing to… lie down.

How much does it cost to “retire”? Guests can stay for four weeks, with prices ranging between roughly R6,800 and R11,400. You get a peaceful environment, no rigid schedules, wholesome meals, nature therapy and permission to do absolutely nothing productive

So, is this a brilliant idea or just Gen Z’s being dramatic? On one hand, it sounds hilarious. Imagine telling your parents “Hey, I’m retiring at 24.” On the other hand… maybe Gen Z is onto something. Instead of waiting until 65 to rest, they’re scheduling it now. Instead of glorifying exhaustion, they’re normalising recovery.