Your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 4 to 8 August

PRESS PLAY: In case you slept in this week, here's all the fun and weirdness you missed on East Coast Breakfast - from glory thieves to the epic Fin Cup wars.

Missed East Coast Breakfast this week? Shame. You snooze, you lose - but luckily, we’ve got you covered. From exposing credit-stealing colleagues (we see you, spreadsheet snatcher), to crowning a brand new LottoStar millionaire, and watching the boys go to war over the Hollywoodbets Fin Cup; it’s been a week of chaos, comedy, and pure breakfast gold. Hit play and catch up on all the madness, mayhem, and LOLs you slept through!

Monday, 4 August - Credit thieves

On Monday morning, East Coast Breakfast’s Darren, Sky, and Carmen posed a fiery question: "Has a co-worker ever stolen your spotlight?" Turns out, the answer was a resounding yes. Listeners lit up the phone lines with jaw-dropping (and sometimes hilarious) tales of workplace credit theft. We heard everything from the sneaky idea snatchers to full-blown project hijackers. Discover the highlights from the podcast below:

Tuesday, 5 August - We made a millionaire

Did you miss East Coast Breakfast on Tuesday morning? Well, you missed a life-changing moment! Darren, Sky, and Carmen crowned a brand-new Millionaire in Lottostar’s Fortune Frenzy Competition. A huge congratulations to Nehal Parsad, who battled through four nerve-wracking rounds and outshone 120 other golden ticket holders to claim the ultimate prize. See how it all unfolded in the podcast right here:

Wednesday, 6 August - The Fin Cup coach wars

If you missed East Coast Breakfast on Wednesday morning, you missed some serious pre-match drama! With the Fin Cup, powered by Hollywoodbets, kicking off on Sunday, 17 August at Kingsmead Stadium, tensions ran high. Sky Tshabalala was gunning to mentor the Hollywoodbets Dolphins… but Nick Tatham insisted he’s the man for the job. So, we put it to a vote... Catch all the action from the podcast below:

Thursday, 7 August - Darren fights for Fin Cup

On Thursday morning, the votes were in. Sky will be mentoring the Hollywoodbets Sharks, while Nick takes charge of the Hollywoodbets Dolphins. But poor Darren? He was feeling a little left out. So, in true Darren style, he went straight to the Hollywoodbets Dolphins CEO to ask for a spot on the Fin Cup T20 team. Did he make the cut? Sadly… no. Don’t worry though. Darren still scored a very “Darren” role for match day. And trust us, you’ll never guess what it is! Find out in the podcast below:

Friday, 8 August - "Actress"; Live at the Hilton Arts Festival

In case you missed it on Friday, Bruce joined Darren to chat about Actress, the powerful one-woman show he co-wrote with Talia, showing at the Hilton Arts Festival. Set in New York and featuring eight original songs, the production is inspired by Talia’s real-life experiences and shines a spotlight on the many roles women navigate, from motherhood to ambitious career goals. Discover the highlights from the podcast below:

So, whether you laughed, gasped, or screamed “Yoh, did they really just say that?”; now you’re officially caught up. Now don’t make it a habit of missing out… tune in live next week for more drama, more laughs, and maybe another millionaire (or at least another scandal). Until then, stay cheeky, stay curious, and stay caffeinated.