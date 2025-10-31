 PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin swam into town, and the team finally gave away R25,000!

Breakfast Wrapped - 31 October

Another jam-packed week on East Coast Breakfast saw sports legends, new faces, mind-bending moments and a R25,000 giveaway! 

In case you hit snooze and didn't make it in time for Breakfast, here's what you missed.

ALSO READ: Meet Qhawekazi Mazaleni: Miss South Africa 2025 who’s redefining the crown

The legendary Gavin Hunt

On Monday, Durban City Coach Gavin Hunt joined Darren, Sky, and Carmen ahead of his team’s big clash against Kaizer Chiefs. 

He opened up about what makes coaching in Durban so unique, the pressures of facing a powerhouse like Chiefs, and even dropped his thoughts on Bafana Bafana’s World Cup chances.

Listen to the full conversation here:

ALSO READ: Sky vs Ding Dong Darren: The battle for Season of Sharing begins!

Darren's befuddlement

Darren also shared one of the strangest instructions he’s ever received, leaving the whole team (and KZN) absolutely speechless. 

“I’m befuddled, I’m confused, and I’m dumbfounded,” he said. Honestly, same Darren, same.

Listen to his strange debacle here: 

ALSO READ: Principal blew R1M meant for hungry kids on booze and fine dining

Anrich Nortje: The new Dolphin in town

Midweek brought cricket fever as the CSA T20 Challenge returned! 

The Hollywoodbets Dolphins’ CEO Heinrich Strydom and their new signing Anrich Nortje joined the team to talk about the season, their Saturday showdown against the Moothee Ram Tuskers, and what fans can expect this year.

Listen to the epic convo here: 

ALSO READ: Anrich Nortje joins the Hollywoodbets Dolphins

We have a WINNER!!

After weeks of quizzes, hundreds of entries, and plenty of nail-biting moments, the R25,000 giveaway finally found its winner!

Finally, Darren can stop carrying all that cash around with him.

Listen to the winning moment here: 

ALSO READ: SA’s ‘Please Call Me’ inventor ordered to pay Vodacom R13 million

It's been an incredible week with an incredible Breakfast show and we hope you don't miss us too much!

We'll be back next week with more chaos and collective tomfoolery!

