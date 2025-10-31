PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October

This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin swam into town, and the team finally gave away R25,000!

Another jam-packed week on East Coast Breakfast saw sports legends, new faces, mind-bending moments and a R25,000 giveaway! In case you hit snooze and didn't make it in time for Breakfast, here's what you missed.

The legendary Gavin Hunt On Monday, Durban City Coach Gavin Hunt joined Darren, Sky, and Carmen ahead of his team’s big clash against Kaizer Chiefs. He opened up about what makes coaching in Durban so unique, the pressures of facing a powerhouse like Chiefs, and even dropped his thoughts on Bafana Bafana’s World Cup chances. Listen to the full conversation here:

Darren's befuddlement Darren also shared one of the strangest instructions he’s ever received, leaving the whole team (and KZN) absolutely speechless. “I’m befuddled, I’m confused, and I’m dumbfounded,” he said. Honestly, same Darren, same. Listen to his strange debacle here:

Anrich Nortje: The new Dolphin in town Midweek brought cricket fever as the CSA T20 Challenge returned! The Hollywoodbets Dolphins’ CEO Heinrich Strydom and their new signing Anrich Nortje joined the team to talk about the season, their Saturday showdown against the Moothee Ram Tuskers, and what fans can expect this year. Listen to the epic convo here:

We have a WINNER!! After weeks of quizzes, hundreds of entries, and plenty of nail-biting moments, the R25,000 giveaway finally found its winner! Finally, Darren can stop carrying all that cash around with him. Listen to the winning moment here:

It's been an incredible week with an incredible Breakfast show and we hope you don't miss us too much! We'll be back next week with more chaos and collective tomfoolery!