PRESS PLAY: Your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 25 to 29 August

From Labubu drama to Gala glam fails, here’s your East Coast Breakfast week wrapped!

Another week, another rollercoaster on East Coast Breakfast. This one had it all. Carmen’s online shopping saga took a very “plot twist” turn, an team of talented dancers shook up our studio, a mystery oil rig appeared on our coast (or was it?), and Sky rocked up to a fancy gala looking like he RSVP’d to the wrong event. We’ve bundled up the best bits so you can press play, laugh along, and catch up on the madness you might’ve snoozed through.

Monday, 25 August - Labubu redemption Carmen’s Labubu troubles are finally over! After receiving a laminated picture of a Labubu instead of the actual doll, Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson came to the rescue with a surprise delivery. A whole box of the real deal! Darren and Sky couldn’t believe their eyes (and Carmen couldn’t stop squealing). Relive the great Labubu redemption below!

Tuesday, 26 August - The mystery floating object in Umhlanga Listeners flooded us with messages about a massive oil-rig-looking thing floating off the coast of Umhlanga. Conspiracy theories flew, wild guesses were made, and naturally, we had to investigate. Turns out… the truth was just as fascinating as the speculation. Dive into the mystery and the reveal here:

Tuesday, 26 August - World Street Dance double-champion Chay ‘Shady’ Botman Our studio was honoured with the presence of an insanely talented dancer from Wentworth - fresh from making SA proud at the UDO World Street Dance Championships. Artistic Director Jarryd Watson and double champion Chay Botman shared their story, their moves, and how dance is changing lives in their community. Bonus: they even taught Darren a few moves. Hear his amazing story, the journey, and how dance is changing his life below:

Thursday, 28 August - Themed-party etiquette Sky pulled up to East Coast Radio’s African Winter Elegance Gala Dinner in… not African Winter Elegance. In fact, he was so underdressed that he borrowed table décor for his photo ops (yes, really). This sparked the big debate: should you be turned away from a themed party if you don’t commit to the look? Hear the outfit roast and the fiery debate in the episode below:

Friday, 29 August - KZN DSD Youth Development Program students graduate We wrapped the week in Wentworth for something truly special: the Graduation Ceremony of the Integrated Youth Development Programme. Powered by the Department of Social Development and East Coast Radio’s Big Favour, this initiative has been transforming the futures of young people from vulnerable backgrounds by giving them the skills to thrive in their careers. From chefs to electricians to seamstresses; these grads are ready to take on the world, and we were lucky enough to witness it. Experience the unforgettable celebration below

