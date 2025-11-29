PRESS PLAY: Rewind to your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 24 to 28 November

The week that brought wet and wild weather, mysterious "medical" conditions and iconic celebrities! Here's what you missed

If you thought November was easing us gently toward the holidays, you're totally wrong! This week on East Coast Breakfast, we were hit with hectic weather, medical conditions that definitely aren’t real and comedy royalty. In case you chose Spotify over us (boring...), here’s what went down:

Durban's Monday weather mayhem The week kicked off with a soggy bang as the South African Weather Service issued a Level 4 weather warning, turning KZN’s roads into a real-life obstacle course. Thankfully, the damage was minimal, but the mayhem was at its max! Listen to what KZN felt like on a Monday morning:

Umlazi's creatives take it to the big screen Michael Ngema, director of the Umlazi Film Festival, joined Darren, Sky, and Carmen with some blockbuster news. He unpacked how the festival grew from a local idea into a massive meet-up of African and global filmmakers, and how YOU can jump onto the red carpet yourself. Take a listen to the journey of this inspiring and uplifting festival:

Darren's YEF outbreak Darren Maule officially diagnosed himself with Y.E.F: Year-End Fatigue, and honestly? The entire province nodded in exhausted agreement. To treat the condition, the team phoned their sports correspondent Cobus, who promptly referred them to his cousin: KOLIN (with a 'K') from Cape Town, because Cape Town has an ocean, not a sea. Make it make sense? No. Did it help? Also no, but it was glorious radio. Relive Darren’s meltdown here

Zulu comedy royalty joins the team Celeste Ntuli, South Africa’s undefeated Queen of Zulu Comedy, joined the team ahead of her Durban debut for Celeste N Da Big Dudes. After SOLD-OUT chaos in Joburg, she’s finally bringing the laughter to the PlayTSOGO Globe on 4 December. If you snooze, you lose and you might also lose bladder control from laughing. Listen to the hilarious conversation below:

Zapiro drops another bombshell South Africa’s sharpest pen and most fearless satirist Zapiro stopped by to celebrate a milestone: the launch of his 30th annual cartoon collection titled What Else Could Go Wrong? A question every South African asks at least three times before breakfast. He’s unveiling it on Sunday, 30 November at Gateway Mall, right next to the glass floor (perfect spot for your ankles to panic). Expect iconic moments, biting commentary, and art that ages like fine wine and political scandals. Hear Zapiro spill his creative secrets here:

So, if you missed any of the chaos, comedy, or world-class conversations, fear not; your weekly podcasts are wrapped and ready for your ears to enjoy! Just press play... your Year-End Fatigue needs this. Also - this is much cheaper than therapy.