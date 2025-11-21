PRESS PLAY: Rewind to your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 17 to 21 November

Another wild week, another batch of podcasts bursting with KZN’s finest chaos, charm, and creativity. From elevators that need a PhD, to office awards we all know we’d win, to international diplomacy (KZN-style), it’s been a ride. Let's relive all the magical moments together:

The job only Carmen can do...

Some jobs at home require a specialist, and no, not a contractor. YOU. From dishwashers with personalities to potato mashers that demand respect, the team asked KZN: Which household job can ONLY you do? Carmen’s answer was so baffling that the team phoned the technician responsible to ask: “Bru… why?!” What followed was equal parts enlightening and absolutely unhelpful, but wildly entertaining. Listen to this crazy story here:

The office awards YOU deserve

Darren got nominated for Best Breakfast Show Presenter at the Telkom Radio Awards, but why must he have all the shine? The team flipped the script and asked KZN: “If your workplace was hosting awards, what would YOU win?” The responses? A masterpiece. The entries were pure comedic oxygen, from an e-hailing driver with 34,000 trips (basically a human Google Maps), to Katie, whose voice notes are so long they require a monthly data plan. Replay the unofficial (and unhinged) awards show below:

10 seconds with G20 leaders

The G20 Summit is happening in Joburg this weekend - a gathering of global leaders, big suits, and even bigger egos. However, East Coast Breakfast knows the REAL leaders are right here in KZN. So, the team asked: “If we gave you 10 seconds at the G20 mic… what would you say?” Some people brought wisdom. Some brought chaos. One guy definitely just wanted to greet his mother. Listen to the weird and unconventional messages here:

KZN picks their ultimate G20 delegation

If South Africa could send a dream team to represent us at the G20, who would make the cut? Carmen said General Mkhwanazi (fair; the man gets things done). Sky went straight for Rassie Erasmus (because discipline). And Darren? He picked someone already at the G20, just to save on petrol. KZN’s nominations were a whole mood, from Trevor Noah to that one South African who's everywhere ALL THE TIME! Meet the delegation below:

Any who... thanks for keeping the mornings loud, funny, and wonderfully unpredictable. Same time next week? You already know.